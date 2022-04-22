The Biden administration has punted – again – on the matter of “student debt.” Those who borrowed big to go to college will be given a(nother) breathing spell when it comes to repayment.
The total amount owed is more than a trillion and a half dollars and the push is on to “forgive” all of it. The Biden administration promises a decision by August 31st. Meanwhile, no payment will be due, even if you are a doctor or lawyer or otherwise lucratively employed and could pay without having to line up at the soup kitchen or wear clothes from Goodwill. And the further out into the future the need for repayment is extended, the less the value of the dollars repaid. Inflation, don’t you know.
Ultimately, one suspects, the “solution” will be to “forgive” student debt. It will not, of course, disappear. The fundamentals of economics and accounting still apply. The debt will be, more or less, “nationalized.” We will all be paying for it. Making the elementary questions of fairness almost too obvious to be worth arguing over. If you borrowed heavily to go to college, you get a pass on the debt. The person who borrowed to, say, buy a truck and the other tools he needed to start a landscaping business … well, he still has to repay the money along with his share of what you welched on.
But whoever said there is any fairness in the way government moves money around. It is a question of political muscle adorned with the rhetoric of “fairness” and “compassion.”
So what else is new? The lawyer who borrowed and didn’t repay drives a Mercedes. The citizen who started that landscaping business is still getting around in that old truck and paying off the loan he took out to pay for it.
The big winners, of course, are the colleges and universities. They dipped deeply into the pot of free money and spent lavishly on plant and staff. Many freshmen arriving on campus experience a vast improvement in their standard of living. And they expect to prosper when they leave four years – or six or whatever – later. Then, reality rears its grotesque head. They find they are obliged to pay back the money and they don’t have the income it takes to do so.
Why didn’t someone warn them? It is all so … unfair.
The debt should be “forgiven.”
The various legislative and administrative contraptions designed by our “public servants” to fix the problem have, in many ways, merely made it worse. We have now reached a point where people pay a modest percentage of what they owe – say ten percent of their income – over a couple of decades, after which it is a wash.
The entire system is a failure. Morally and economically and as a simple matter of public policy. Which raises a larger and more interesting point.
What if the student debt debacle is not an outlier? What if it is the routine outcome when government types decide to take on what they like to think of as the “big issues?” What if failure isn’t a case of “you can’t win ‘em all,” but of “we never win at all?”
Government – and the political types who are drawn to it – like to take on what they modestly call “the big issues.” The routine tasks of government – building roads and delivering mail – are insufficiently challenging for political professionals like, say, Joe Biden who has no more familiarity with the private sector than he does with Antarctica. Poor man probably doesn’t understand the connection between taking out a loan and the requirement to replay it.
Heck, man, just pass a law.
Reviewing the past couple of decades, one encounters a depressing roster of big-government failures.
War on Poverty?
Poverty won that in a walk.
War on drugs?
The nation is awash in fentanyl.
War in Vietnam? In Afghanistan?
Don’t ask.
Defend the dollar?
You can get one at the new, low price of seventy-five cents.
Flatten the curve?
Oh, please.
If government were a business operating in the private sector (absurd, of course, but come along through the looking glass) then it would have gone bust a long, long time ago. Instead, it loans money it doesn’t have, to people who spend it on “educations” that often don’t equip them with skills sufficient to pay the money back. It then “solves” this problem by saying to the debtors, “Oh, you’re a little short this month? Well, forget it. It’s just a couple of hundred grand. We’ll get it from someone else.”
That “someone else,” is … well, us.
But there is some (sort of) good news.
The government can do one thing well and it is busy doing it now.
Government can inflate the currency.
Depend on it.
Geoffrey Norman is a former editor of Esquire magazine and is a regular contributor to the Wall Street Journal, Weekly Standard and National Review. He has authored more than 15 books and remains active shaping public policy discussions. He lives in Vermont.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.