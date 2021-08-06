Another Sex Scandal
Andrew Cuomo is hanging on to his job as governor of New York. Impeachment proceedings are underway and he has vowed to fight, which is what they all do. Nixon, Clinton, Trump. It would be a deliverance of sorts if one of them would say, “The hell with it. I don’t need this job or the aggravation that goes with it. I’m outta here.”
But none of them do and you wonder why they cling so desperately to their offices and titles. The humiliations they endure – and the embarrassments to their families – would be insupportable to most ordinary people. And, yet, they stay and resist to the last ditch.
Cuomo is involved in what we delicately call a “sex scandal.’ Though, in this case, there isn’t really any sex. Lots of piggish behavior, according to the attorney general of New York of which Cuomo is, like his father before him, the governor.
Assuming the charges are true – and there are many of them – then at the very least he created what we like to call “a hostile work environment.” At most, he committed crimes that could land him in jail.
This would constitute one of the longer falls of recent memory. It wasn’t that long ago when Cuomo was riding high as the governor who took on the Covid epidemic and set an example for other states as well as for the federal government. Cuomo was the anti-Trump.
He even became something of a tv celebrity. He would appear on CNN with his brother, Christopher, who holds down a talking-head gig at that network. The two of them would do a little schtick with stuff about who Mom loved more. It was pretty anemic but political junkies lapped it up. Andrew Cuomo got a nice book contract. Little brother gained stature at CNN. Meanwhile, New York became one of the deadlier states in the midst of the epidemic.
Bad as the numbers were, it now appears that Cuomo and his administration may have concealed the true count of COVID deaths. According to the New York Times, Cuomo has admitted that this is true, more or less. But his motives, it seems, were pure. He blamed the undercounting – that is to say, the lie – on his concern that the Trump administration would deploy the higher numbers as a political weapon.
Oh, one thinks, well in that case …
That was, after all, back when Cuomo was considered as a possible candidate against Trump when he ran for re-election.
So now Cuomo is looking not at a run for the White House but a struggle to say out of the big house. After New York’s attorney general released a devastating report on Cuomo’s many offenses in the realm of sexual harassment, at least two district attorneys began sniffing around at criminal charges.
But, then, there is the possibility that he might survive the impeachment. The people who will be voting to acquit or convict are, after all, also politicians. They have their own careers and, possibly, their own past indiscretions to consider. And Lieutenant Governor, Kathy Hochul, is a moderate, as these things are measured in New York, and were she to take over and run for the office, she might win. Which would be a setback for the progressive cause. If Cuomo survives, there will be people who can say that they deserve some of the credit and how about a little something in return, eh Governor.
But however the impeachment works out, it will be the kind of carnival we have became accustomed to. The accounts of gropings and unwanted advances and so forth are, really, a little boring. This is a road too much traveled.
One suspects that many of the offenses about which there will be much discussion were generally well known and discussed in Albany. Andrew Cuomo could get away with his gross – and possibly criminal – conduct because he was a powerful political figure and riding high. Now that he has fallen, the knives will be out.
It is impossible, then, to feel sorry for him. But there is this …
If he is destroyed, it will be for giving in to the most powerful human weakness. His offenses were not pretty. But neither were they very original or surprising. But what about cooking the books on the number of COVID deaths because he was afraid that the real numbers would have been a political liability?
One expects a certain amount of political lying and skullduggery. Comes with the territory. Politicians are adept at inflating their own records. They have had lots of practice. But it seems there ought to be a line.
And on issues that touch, literally, upon matters of life and death, that line would seem to be awfully clear.
