Customary, at this point, to do an inventory. Top headlines. Notable deaths. Celebrity marriages … and divorces. Astonishing athletic performances and upsets. And so on and so forth.
This year, there will be melancholy body counts. The virus was the dominant player on the global stage. No human could touch COVID when it came to world-historical impact. And the usual measures of human progress were left in its shade. We recently sent a satellite, equipped with a telescope, out into the beyond to photograph the edge of the universe. But remarkable – nay, unbelievable – as this may sound, hardly anyone noticed. Back on terra firma, we hid behind closed doors, wore masks, and wondered just how effective the latest vaccine or booster might really be. It wasn’t 17th century London – no calls to “bring out your dead” – but it was an exceedingly demoralizing year.
Which may not be an entirely bad thing.
Not, anyway, if it leaves us feeling more skeptical about our leaders and experts. Who got a lot wrong. Starting with a reassuring prediction when the virus first appeared and they patronizingly explained that it wouldn’t be as deadly as a typical flu epidemic and that the most effective precaution was to wash your hands like you were a cardiac surgeon getting ready to operate.
There were other errors and blunders.
But that is to be expected. You win ‘em and you lose ‘em. This was unfamiliar territory. Viruses mutate, as this one has, and the “science” is never final.
And, in any case, the scientists never really had the ‘final’ word. That buck stopped with our political leaders.
Some delivered. Governor Scott of Vermont comes immediately to mind. Then, there was Andrew Cuomo of New York who was almost criminally derelict and was rewarded with media stardom and a handsome book deal. This, before he resigned from office for making unwanted sexual advances. He also lost the book deal.
When he was still riding high in the polls and the TV ratings – Cuomo did a CNN show with his brother – there was talk he might be the right Democrat to take down Donald Trump. But this task, as we all know, fell to one Joe Biden who announced that there was a new sheriff in town and that the virus had better pack up and ride on.
“I’m not going to shut down the country,” candidate Biden famously declared, “I’m not going to shut down the economy. I’m going to shut down the virus.”
Bold talk. No specifics. But no ‘nuance,’ no qualifications, either.
Last week, with a new strain of the virus driving an alarming rate of new infections, President Biden backed off, saying, “There is no federal solution. This gets solved at a state level.”
So maybe this has been the lesson of that last, lamentable calendar year. That we should expect less of government. At least, then, we won’t be disappointed. And we might learn to temper our expectations when it comes to our political leaders and experts. When they talk about managing the next foreign policy crisis – as in the Ukraine, for instance – then we might want to remember the way Afghanistan ended. Or the President’s putdown of Milton Friedman – “who died and made him king” – when he was dismissing the threat of inflation.
It may be, then, that there is good news about the recently departed 2021. That good news is that it left the experts and leaders exposed. It is probably too much to expect that they will repent or feel embarrassed or anything even close. So far, none have committed suicide or resigned or even admitted they were wrong.
The rest of us got through the year by becoming our own leaders and experts and by learning to think of skepticism as an essential survival tool. Say what you will about the “anti-vaxers” – and I am most stringently not one of them – they have at least consulted their own minds and consciences before making their decisions.
And we will, one suspects, see a lot more of this. There will be crackpots, for sure. But also a healthy increase in the number of honest skeptics.
The other good news about the recent calendar year is that it has made the mundane more precious. Dinner at home is a thing again. So is finding time to check in with friends and far away family. “You all right? Just calling to make sure.”
The disruptions to “normal” life have been … well, disruptive. But not fatal. We didn’t run out of toilet paper. And the garbage still gets picked up.
Upon cautiously entering a new calendar year, we are more skeptical than before. More resourceful, too. We will expect less of government and in this, we almost certainly won’t be disappointed.
