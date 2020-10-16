As we enter the last laps of this depressing race, television is dominated by commercials aimed more at the glands than either the brain or the heart. The roadsides are littered with signs that bear no message. Only a name. This, somehow, seems to be all that we need if we are to choose. ‘Biden,’ you say to yourself, as you cruise by one of those signs, ‘why hadn’t I thought of that. I’m sold.’

There was a debate, if one could call it that. Then there were solo appearances. And those were elements in the contest for the office of President of the United States, not the leadership fo the Worldwide Wrestling Federation.

The latest development apparently involves the behavior of one candidate’s son.

Scandalous stuff, according to the opposition. Which, in turn, says, “Yeah, well so are you.”

