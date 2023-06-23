Most of us knew it would be bad. But not this bad. Not so bad that it couldn’t all be written off as an unfortunate result of the pandemic. But it was the result of something worse than a virus. Plagues come and go. Always have. Some are worse than others. Some can be handled by modern science and medicine. Some, like Covid, not so much.
But decline, in the civilizational sense, is hard to reverse. Even when there is a will to do so.
Which, in the case of American public education, there may not be.
How else to explain the recent report from the National Center for Education Statistics? According to the data studied by NCES (an arm, needless to say, of the Department of Education), American students “… aged 13 years old have had a never-before-seen decline in math skills as well as a notable downfall in reading.”
According to the report, “students in 2023 tested in mathematics on par with the average score from 1990.” This was “… the largest decline ever recorded in math.” Students did slightly better in reading. Or, perhaps, better to say that they didn’t perform quite so poorly, with reading levels for 2023 coming in a point above the average in 1971 and about the same as the score in 1975.
Everyone knew that locking down the schools and going to remote learning would lead to bad outcomes. Especially for poor and minority students. But this is worse than just about anyone had expected.
It will be hard, if not impossible, for those students to catch up. And it will also be hard for those who argued against the lockdowns to forget the arrogance of people like Randi Weingarten, the president of the American Teachers Federation, who was a forceful – and effective – advocate of the shutdowns and now says, in effect, “Well, I was wrong.”
She went on to say that what is needed now is, of course, more money. Teachers’ unions always want more money (doesn’t everyone) and they usually get it. Strikes by teachers are hugely disruptive, especially for working-class and single parents. They want the schools open and the teachers back at work. Otherwise, who stays home with the kids? So strikes are usually averted, and the teachers generally get all, or most of, what they want.
But what about the taxpayers? What do they get for their money?
Well, it increasingly appears that they receive the disdain of the teachers, some of whom are coaching the kids in the mysteries of “woke” culture and keeping that a secret from the parents.
Poor, dumb, unsophisticated souls… they would never understand the way we do.
Under present educational arrangements, then, the kids are hostages in an upside-down way. We pay the teachers a form of ransom for which they agree not to release their captives but hold on to them and brainwash them.
Well, that might be a tolerable arrangement if the parents saw some academic achievement by those student/hostages.
But as today’s report makes clear, that ain’t happening.
And working-class parents have no way out.
Except …
What if they had a voucher from the state equal to the expense of educating their kids? And what if they could take that voucher to a school that would use the money to educate their kid? The school would, of course, be “private,” in the preferred locutions of the day. But for most parents, that would be of no importance so long as it could teach Johnny to read and do his sums and maybe even refrain from indoctrinating him into the mysteries of wokeism.
If, that is, it did the job that schools are supposed to do, and that far too many in our present arrangement fail at.
The teachers’ unions and leaders, like Randi Weingarten, oppose vouchers. One might even say they are passionately opposed. And the reason is that it is not “about the children.” It is about the teachers. And when the union can no longer defend them against the vicissitudes of the market and freely made choice … well, then the union will have failed in its primary mission. Which is, looking out for the interests of its members.
Not the kids. Not, certainly, the parents. Not even society in general, which certainly is better off for an educated populace.
The union looks out for the teachers. If it were looking out for the kids, those recently released scores would not be so baleful. And several states would not be going for school choice programs with parents flocking to take advantage of them.
To say that students are falling behind is politesse for saying that the teachers and their union are failing.
Time for something new.
Geoffrey Norman is a former editor of Esquire magazine and is a regular contributor to the Wall Street Journal, Weekly Standard and National Review. He has authored more than 15 books and remains active shaping public policy discussions. He lives in Vermont.
