Most of us knew it would be bad. But not this bad. Not so bad that it couldn’t all be written off as an unfortunate result of the pandemic. But it was the result of something worse than a virus. Plagues come and go. Always have. Some are worse than others. Some can be handled by modern science and medicine. Some, like Covid, not so much.

But decline, in the civilizational sense, is hard to reverse. Even when there is a will to do so.

Which, in the case of American public education, there may not be.

How else to explain the recent report from the National Center for Education Statistics? According to the data studied by NCES (an arm, needless to say, of the Department of Education), American students “… aged 13 years old have had a never-before-seen decline in math skills as well as a notable downfall in reading.”

