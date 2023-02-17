One wonders if the Air Force fighter pilot who shot a Chinese balloon out of the sky off the coast of North Carolina had ever imagined that all his training and preparation for high-speed, high-altitude aerial combat would come to this. Shooting an unmanned balloon drifting lazily through an open sky does not exactly qualify as Top Gun material.
And then, there is the matter of cost. A Sidewinder air-to-air missile goes for just under a half million dollars. And that was probably the least expensive component of the operation. The plane would have run several million and it takes money to train an aviator.
But matters of cost are among the least interesting questions about the whole affair.
The action over the Atlantic was the first of four. Others balloons were shot down over Alaska, Canada and Lake Huron.
There was enough action in U.S. airspace that some people began talking and speculating about UFOs.
Really.
Eventually, President Biden felt obliged to personally brief the press on this sudden wave of balloon incursions and the way in which they were being handled. The President spoke for slightly less than ten minutes, took no questions and, as he was leaving, said to the room full of shouting reporters, “…give me a break, man … come to my office and ask that question when we have more polite people.”
He gets points, one thinks, for that one. These kinds of encounters between the press and the president are as edifying as mud wrestling. Still, there are a lot of questions about these balloon incursions into US airspace. And one would appreciate some answers. And, please, hold the usual political spin.
Of these questions, the most delicate and interesting probably gets to why the first balloon was allowed to make a leisurely crossing of the entire continental United States before that Air Force jock took it down.
One plausible explanation is that those who could have given the order might have been afraid that debris from the balloon would damage property and injure people on the ground.
Fair enough.
But, then, why not shoot it down over Alaska where the ground below consisted of acres and acres of banned glacier ice?
It turns out that could have been done. Administration officials revealed that they had been tracking the balloon since it was launched from China.
Where else?
The public was blissfully unaware of the balloon until a civilian in Montana saw it and took photographs. After which, it was news, and Washington had to do something.
So the Secretary of State canceled a planned visit to China.
Absolutely nobody was heard to say, “That’ll show ‘em.”
The other three balloons were then spotted and summarily dispatched. Though it took two Sidewinders to bring one of them down. How do you miss a balloon with a half-million-dollar air-to-air missile?
Maverick, call your office.
As it turns out, that balloon may have belonged to a club of enthusiasts calling themselves The Northern Illinois Bottlecap Balloon Brigade. The balloon may have cost as little as $12.
Seems that the other two balloons were also not hostile.
L’affaire balloon will be soon forgotten. But one does have questions.
The U.S. Navy quickly deployed salvage units to the site where the first balloon crashed into the Atlantic. Assuming that the balloon’s payload is recovered, one wonders just how much the American people will be told about what it reveals about the balloon’s mission.
Very little, if anything, would be the safe guess. The information will most likely be “classified.” And we all know how seriously people in Washington – including the President – take the handling of classified material.
“Just stick it over there, will you? Right next to the Corvette.”
And, then, one wonders just what effect the whole business will have on our relations with China in this brave new world of “globalism.”
Blowing something out of the sky with a $400,000 missile is not the sort of thing one associates with “friendly competition.” And isn’t that supposed to be the way great nations interact in the “new world order?”
China was undeniably violating U.S. airspace. If that is no big deal, then why waste a Sidewinder that might have been put to better use in Ukraine? Where, by the way, another nation that is supposed to be a force in the “New World Order” is not playing by the rules.
One almost instinctively knows that Washington will do whatever it can to divert attention away from the entire balloon business. Will treat it as a “distraction.” Still, one does hope that the Biden administration and our foreign policy elites will have learned something.
One can be sure the regime in Peking has.
