Bernie Sanders Exploits the Help… it’s an outrage
Once upon a time, it was fun to expose an American politician as a hypocrite. The fire-breathing prohibitionist who likes a drink. A pious campaigner against immorality who has a mistress on the side. Or the socialist who thunders for an increase in the minimum wage but is a tightwad when it comes to paying his own staff.
Which, it seems, is the case with Bernie Sanders.
According to a story in the Washington Post, the union that represents the staff of Sander’s presidential campaign, has drafted a letter arguing that they “… “cannot be expected to build the largest grassroots organizing program in American history while making poverty wages. Given our campaign’s commitment to fighting for a living wage of at least $15.00 an hour, we believe it is only fair that the campaign would carry through this commitment to its own field team.”
Seems the lowest of the staffers work 60 hour weeks for a wage that works out to $13.00 an hour. They are demanding $15 an hour, which is what Sanders has long said should be the national minimum wage. It is part of his outrage routine to point out that McDonald’s and other employers of low skill workers pay less. In a campaign commercial that features a woman who has survived cancer and works for McDonalds and says she struggles on $8.25, Sanders thunders his trademark outrage:
“Today, we say as loudly and clearly as we can to McDonald’s: Pay your workers a living wage and negotiate with a union.”
This little tempest will pass, one way or another. Its most interesting political aspect may be the fact that it was the Post that broke the story and played it large. Sanders is less and less the favorite of the establishment Left. He is too … well, too Bernie. He is all hard edges; humorless and hectoring. He calls himself a socialist and he means it. Also, he is old and when it comes to gender, he identifies as a male.
He really won’t do.
But he has his following and he can claim that he was the first to seize ground that the other candidates want to occupy. So he must be taken seriously. And, perhaps, taken down.
But, politics aside, what about this minimum wage business? Could Sanders and the people who follow him possibly learn something from the controversy?
Does anyone imagine that people are sitting around headquarter of the Sanders operation saying, “Well, of course, give them a raise. Why not? They work hard and they deserve it.”
Because paying the field staff will obviously mean there is less money for other things. Media buys and such. And polling. Events. All the components of a modern American presidential campaign, and that make them a blight on the landscape.
Money spent on field staff is cash that can’t be used to buy another 30 second spot on television or produce another video. A campaign raises money with the implicit promise to donors that it will spend their cash in a way that gives the candidate the best chance of winning.
Fair is nice, but it is trumped by victory. Which is everything.
If Sanders were to be nominated, the campaign would grow much bigger and go on longer, meaning more paychecks for everyone. And if he were to win the election, then there would be jobs. Real jobs in the government. Careers, even.
But the race is close. Bernie appears to be running behind Biden with Harris and Warren closing. The people running the campaign have a duty to make sure that every dollar spent brings the greatest possible return. If this means some field workers are underpaid and struggling to get by … well, you do what you must.
Sanders may believe that there is an infinite supply of money. And why not, he has spent a lifetime in politics and government where you can always just vote for more money. But people who run businesses like McDonalds deal with the iron law of scarcity. There is only so much money. Which means that everything has a price. You pay a price for good help. But what you pay for help means that much less to pay for other things. And paying more for help – or anything else – may mean you have to raise prices. To a point, possibly, where customers are unwilling to pay.
The machinery of market pricing is a marvelous thing. And, unfortunately, something that Sanders and the socialists don’t understand. One hopes that his campaign’s field workers get their raise. Not because they “deserve” it but because he should be held to the standard he so self-righteously sets for others.
And, more importantly, because it might help make him lose.
Geoffrey Norman is a former editor of Esquire magazine and is a regular contributor to the Wall Street Journal, Weekly Standard and National Review. He has authored more than 15 books and remains active shaping public policy discussions. He lives in Vermont.
