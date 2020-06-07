Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
On Saturday, seventy six years ago, the invasion of Nazi held Europe began. The date, June 6, 1944, has been known ever since as “D-Day.” For people who belonged to what became known as “the greatest generation,” it was one of those days. You never forgot where you were when you heard the news. Or what you felt when you heard it. And back then, most Americans probably said a prayer of some sort.
The attack began with thousands of paratroopers dropping into France. At night. They were mostly young. Too young, probably, to vote. And while most of them had jumped out of airplanes before, many had never landed in one. This was their first time in Europe. They were not, certainly, like the twenty-somethings of today, for whom flying is a routine thing and for whom Europe is a destination, mostly for pleasure seeking.
To say the paratroopers were tougher and less inclined to complain than today’s young is to understate things by orders of magnitude. They did not see themselves as being so special that the world needed to know about their every move through the marvels of Instagram. They were not “influencers.” They were soldiers. Paratroopers, Fighters. And, ultimately, killers.
The operation went about like one would expect. Troops landed all over the landscape. One of them famously spent the night hanging from a church steeple by his chute and playing dead so the German soldiers in the street below would not look up, see he was still alive, and finish him off with a quick burst or two of automatic fire.
