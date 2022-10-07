It was Thursday and it had been a busy week for the President. One assumes so, at any rate. Aren’t all weeks supposed to be “busy” for the man with what we are always told is “the world’s toughest job?”
In any case, the President was on Manhattan’s Upper East Side at the apartment of someone named “Murdoch.” He was there to raise some political money. It is the sort of thing he has been doing for a long time now so it probably looked like easy work.
So he laid down some of the usual licks. Talked about how awful the Republicans are and how “This is not your father’s Republican Party.” Riffed on climate change and something that is laughably called “The Inflation Reduction Act.”
Eventually, he moved on to the war in Ukraine and this is where it got interesting. And frightening.
“We have not faced the prospect of Armageddon since Kennedy and the Cuban missile crisis,” President Biden said. “We’ve got a guy I know fairly well. He’s not joking when he talks about potential use of tactical nuclear weapons or biological or chemical weapons because his military is, you might say, significantly underperforming. I don’t think there’s any such thing as the ability to easily use a tactical nuclear weapon and not end up with Armageddon. I didn’t realize how much serious damage the previous administration did to our foreign policy.”
You have to suspect that he spoke that last sentence to keep it partisan and political. Which was, after all, the point of the evening.
But Armageddon? The Cuban missile crisis?
Did the President really believe what he was saying?
Did he, some of his critics might ask, even know what he was saying?
Assume, though, that the President meant every word.
Well, one wonders, then, what he was doing taking time off to shake down a room full of fat cat political donors? Why wasn’t he back in Washington, huddling with his top foreign policy and military advisors and trying to manage the crisis in a way that doesn’t end up destroying the world? And why, if the situation is truly that dire, was he sharing the information with these people and not the rest of us? Why wasn’t he speaking soberly and truthfully to the American people, as Kennedy had?
And, fast-forwarding a few hours, why was he taking the weekend off and heading for the Delaware beach?
We are accustomed to political hyperbole. Every election, we are told by the people who make a living in politics (including, especially, members of the media) that this is the most important election of our lifetimes and that we should vote like our futures and those of our children, are at stake. An army of consultants works furiously to come up with locutions and images for conveying this notion.
It is how the game is played. But Armageddon?
The most charitable take on Biden’s words is that he didn’t really believe them. That he was just trying to fire up the people in that room. That if he meant what he said … well, he wouldn’t have been in that room in the first place and he certainly wouldn’t have been taking off afterward for a weekend at the beach. Nuclear war being, after all, serious business.
On the other hand, it is possible that the President did mean what he said. A good argument could be made that the world is, indeed, close to a nuclear war. Closer than at any time since 1962. After all, Vladimir Putin himself brought up the possibility and pointed out that the United States used nuclear weapons on Japanese cities. Twice.
If Putin is talking about nuclear weapons, then the prudent thing would be to take him seriously. He wasn’t saying those things in order to raise a little campaign cash. He is fighting a war and it is going badly for him. His enemy has vowed never to surrender or give ground and has, so far, been able to back it up thanks in large part to generous supplies of weaponry from NATO nations. Especially the United States.
So, would he do it? Would he actually resort to nuclear weapons to avoid defeat for Mother Russia and … well, who knows what for himself?
It is possible, of course, that the situation is as dangerous as Biden said it is. That the comparison to the Cuban missile crisis is not all that far-fetched.
So, one wonders, what do the President and his team have in mind? How do they propose to deter Putin from using nukes? And how will they respond if he does?
One hopes they have answers and will share them.
Just as soon as the President gets back from the beach.
Geoffrey Norman is a former editor of Esquire magazine and is a regular contributor to the Wall Street Journal, Weekly Standard and National Review. He has authored more than 15 books and remains active shaping public policy discussions. He lives in Vermont.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.