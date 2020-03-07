Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
The people who make up the Democratic party’s establishment seem to have decided that Joe Biden is the savior these times are calling for. Which means that all those other times that Biden announced his availability were, somehow, just not right. Maybe Biden needed a little seasoning and now that he is nearly eighty years old, he is ready at last.
And, then again, this endorsement of Biden may be an act of self-preservation on the part of mainstream Democrats, many of whom fear Bernie Sanders more than they hate Donald Trump. Fear often cancels out hate. If you survive, you can still hate. Annihilation is, obviously, something else again. It cancels everything.
Were Sanders to win the party’s nomination, the partying would be over. It would mean a kind of insupportable exile from the action for the people who have been running things from Wall Street and Silicon Valley, from the Universities and the think tanks, and most especially, from Beltway Washington where you can search for weeks and not find a voter who is not registered as a Democrat. They might have preferred the small town mayor from Indiana or the Native American senator from Massachusetts or even the former mayor of New York even though he was once a Republican and in spirit may still be. But since things didn’t turn out that way, and it came down to Biden or (shudder) Bernie Sanders, there really was no choice at all.
Sanders and his people are not merely opposed to the insiders of the Democratic party. They hate them and dream passionately of their, almost literal, extermination. This feverish opposition is not merely emotional petulance. Like their man, the Sanders supporters have their reasons. And they are not cosmetic. Sanders, himself, sums them up in an almost offhand fashion. As if pointing out something almost too obvious as he did in a recent speech where he compared himself to Biden like this:
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.