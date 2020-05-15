The plague continues on its gruesome course, killing close to two-thousand Americans every day. There is no immediate relief in sight and even if there were, there is a strong likelihood that the disease will come back strong next winter. Unless, that is, a vaccine is found. Until then, it will be a time of quarantines and body counts. The sadness, when you allow yourself to feel it, can be almost unbearable.

While much of American life is on hold – there is no baseball this Spring – some things cannot be deferred. To include a Presidential election this November. At the moment, it appears the contest will be between Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

Who could have seen that, even a few months ago?

Neither candidate would be called a “fresh face.” We have been living with – “enduring” some would say – both men for years. Both are in their seventies and in Biden’s case, especially, the signs of age are undeniable.

