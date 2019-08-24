The contest to become the Democratic party’s presidential nominee seems to have come down to a naked bidding war. A race to determine who can promise to spend the most money on the greatest number of programs. A matchup of rival “plans,” all of them costing in the many trillions of dollars.
The candidates promise to take over health care. Bernie Sanders led the way on this but others soon followed. When it comes to costs, you see various numbers thrown around. Thirty trillion. Forty trillion. I saw a low ball estimate of between 27 and 32 trillion.
Cheap.
The numbers are, of course, meaningless. The people who crunched them were almost certainly sincere and professional. It’s just that Washington’s track record in this area does not inspire confidence. When Medicare was made law slightly more than 50 years ago, the official estimate was that in 1990, the government would be spending $9 billion annually to pay for it. They still used small numbers like that, back then. There is something sort of quaintly charming about it. Like thinking back on what you paid for your first car. Or house.
Well, that estimate was actually a little on the low side. The final number came in at $67 billion. That would be 644% over the initial estimate.
The truth is, these grandiose plans always cost more than is “projected.” The wizards of Washington come up with all sorts of clever mechanisms for financing some new program and once the thing is actually operational, with thousands of new bureaucrats happily in place and hundreds of consulting deals negotiated and agreed to … then the real bill comes due.
It must be paid, of course. But, no problem. It isn’t even necessary to raise taxes. The government just borrows the money from future taxpayers in the form of deficit spending.
Washington can be utterly shameless about this way of doing business. To the point of actually promising that the latest scheme will “save” money. This was the case when, during the Obama years, the Congressional Budget Office showed student loans as a revenue source for the government. But lately, according to the Wall Street Journal, the CBO has “scaled back its 10-year revenue projections for student loans to a $31.4 billion government cost in this year’s forecast from a $219 billion 10-year revenue gain in 2012.”
Oh. Well, what’s a couple of hundred billion. That’s chicken feed when you compare it to the trillions that Medicare for All will cost
And, then, there are the plans to save the planet. The ones that have everything running on wind and solar in 10 or 20 years. But no nukes, of course,
Then, there are those plans to eliminate student debt. You could make a pretty good case arguing that the government created this problem. Once it made the money available, the colleges and universities found way to get their hands on it. Between 1978 and 2018, college tuition and fees increased by 1321%. During the same period, health care costs rose 715% and the cost of a new car, a mere 96%.
The various candidates have their plans for doing something about the $1.5 trillion in outstanding student debt which, under present arrangements, would not be paid off for at least 100 years. If ever.
These plans amount to forgiveness of the debt and free college for everyone. Or, at least for everyone who wants to go and is qualified. The government will pick up the tab and the schools will enjoy the bounty. The forgiveness program will, of course, favor the most recent and extravagant borrowers at the expense of those who either paid their own way, have already paid off their loans, or never went to college in the first place.
But, whatever. Nobody ever said life is fair. And requiring people to pay back money they borrowed is an outrage, and there is a student debt “crisis” which it is up to the government to solve. Never mind that the problem is largely a government creation. Ignore, also, the government’s track record of seeking to solve problems and making them worse.
We are still months away from the first primaries and caucuses and the several candidates for that Democratic party nomination are competing furiously for votes. The contest seems to be coming down to who can come up with the most extravagant, expensive plans.
There is no candidate proposing to reduce spending. None with a “plan” for balancing the budget or cutting taxes or just sticking with the programs and departments that we’ve already got and merely managing them a little more efficiently and frugally.
That is just too boring.
But … government is supposed to be boring. And when it is, we are all much happier.
Geoffrey Norman is a former editor of Esquire magazine and is a regular contributor to the Wall Street Journal, Weekly Standard and National Review. He has authored more than 15 books and remains active shaping public policy discussions. He lives in Vermont.
