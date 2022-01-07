The anniversary of “the Insurrection” has passed with no further political violence, though there were plenty of rhetorical atrocities. The Vice-President said, in effect, that the vandalizing of the Capitol was equivalent to what happened at Pearl Harbor in 1941 and to the World Trade Towers in 2001. Which is sort of vulgar, even if judged by contemporary political standards.
The defilement of the Capitol was a disgrace. The people responsible should pay. Lessons should be learned and steps taken to make sure that it – or something like it – doesn’t happen again.
Our leaders – and the political class in general – might even reflect on how things got to this point in a republic that is not at war and not enduring an economic depression. Why are what Lincoln called “the bonds of affection” fractured? And, as long as we are talking about Lincoln, why are some people talking about the possibility of a “Second Civil War?”
Could much of the national disenchantment be the rational consequence of failure on the part of our “elites” that has become almost routine? Failure, combined with arrogance. Seasoned with a kind of smug condescension.
President Biden came into office emphatically vowing to “shut down the virus.” There is no record of his having any training in epidemiology or much curiosity about it. But such little details have never stopped him. Back when he was running for his party’s nomination, he promised that “… if I’m elected president, you’re going to see the single most important thing that changes America, we’re gonna cure cancer.”
Hard to imagine that anyone took him seriously. Still, one does wonder if there might have been a small voice whispering from whatever remained of his sense of modesty and proportion, “No slow down, Joe.”
One suspects that, should he run for a second term, he will not be called to account for the fact that cancer has still not been cured, which it most assuredly will not have. He won’t lose any votes for having foolishly pandered.
Nobody expects any less from him.
Or the rest of them.
Donald Trump is the kind of man who, as they used to say where I grew up, “would rather climb a tree and lie, then stay on the ground and tell the truth.” But his devoted followers don’t seem to care.
The imagined “civil war,” will not erupt because the multitudes are tired of being lied to. It will, in fact, almost certainly not erupt at all. But this does not mean that the national mood will not continue to darken and that our rancors will not become more poisonous. And that the loathing of the elites for the middle class – and visa versa – will not become more intense.
With the election of Bill Clinton, what some have called “The New Class,” came to power in the United States. Educated at fine universities and brought up to believe that it was their destiny to lead to, among other things, “a new world order,” these people set about fixing things.
When they came to power, Americans still “made things.” The United States was a nation of factories and farms. Small towns and cities. And while the nation had failed militarily in Vietnam – had, in fact, lost the war there – there was no nation on earth that could consider itself a military rival of the United States. We carried Europe on our back. Our Navy had more aircraft carriers than the rest of the world’s nations combined. We ruled in space. People from all over the world came to America to study at our universities and colleges.
Life was good.
And now?
Not so much.
The belief in “global” solutions led to a familiar litany of setbacks. Loss of manufacturing jobs. Hollowing out of the nation’s interior. More of the things that rot a society. Things like drugs, unemployment, and what used to be called, quaintly, “out-of-wedlock” births.
Meanwhile, on the coasts, the “elites,” were doing fine. The government was making college “affordable” so the universities jacked up their prices at a rate that would have embarrassed the drug companies. If they could be embarrassed. The digital revolution was running hot. The gap between the elites and the rest of the country grew wider.
But the elites had trouble delivering. The promised partnership (“friendly rivalry,” perhaps) with China turned into naked hostility with the possibility, even, of war. And war is something that the elites have not been especially good at. They were able to spend trillions on a conflict in one of the poorest nation’s in the world and still come away with an embarrassing, disorganized withdrawal and retreat.
Which President Biden no doubt thinks was skillfully handled.
Almost as skillfully as the way he shut down the virus.
Geoffrey Norman is a former editor of Esquire magazine and is a regular contributor to the Wall Street Journal, Weekly Standard and National Review. He has authored more than 15 books and remains active shaping public policy discussions. He lives in Vermont.
