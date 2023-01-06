It is the first month of a new year and Washington is getting back to doing things with its usual aplomb. Before adjourning at the close of the last session, Congress rushed through a budget that called for spending some 1.65 trillion dollars. Biden signed the legislation while vacationing in the Caribbean and there was something appropriate about that. In the tropics, you don’t worry much about the future. The sun is always shining and tomorrow is a long way off.
The published budget ran more than 4,000 pages and the odds are very good that nobody has read all of them. Certainly not any of the people who voted to make the budget bill the law of the land. Even if they’d had the inclination, there simply wasn’t enough time. But the budget is now official and one wonders why people in Washington even bother to go through the formalities.
Perhaps Congress should simply ask all the various interest groups – including the myriad government departments – how much they think they need and then cut the checks. According to its website, the Department of Education gets “… $88.3 billion in discretionary funding … a $15.3 billion or 20.9 percent increase from the 2021 enacted level (less rescissions).”
Nice work, if you can get it.
Ronald Reagan tried eliminating the DOE, arguing that education is not a federal responsibility. But when has that ever mattered?
Washington is good at spending money. But it finds raising it a challenge.
It was easy to dole out vast sums in the form of student “loans,” a word implying some form of repayment. it does, anyway, when you go to the bank and ask to borrow enough to buy a car or a house. But people who do government work operate on a different set of assumptions. So when it came time for people who had taken out those “student loans” to pay the money back … well, Washington began looking for ways to let them welsh. While it was fun giving all that money away, demanding repayment was unpleasant.
So, you know, why not just write it off? Another trillion or two doesn’t amount to that much. And the Washington insiders figured they would find the money somewhere. There had to be people they had not yet leaned on.
So they came up with a scheme to supercharge the IRS. Add almost 90,000 new agents to the payroll and get them to work squeezing the taxpayers. This would surely bring in a few hundred billion or so. And, then, go after things like yard sales where transactions usually handled in cash are now increasingly done on Venmo and similar platforms and, thus, electronically traceable.
Collective Washington insists that this new emphasis on “enforcement” is not aimed at the least of us taxpayers. And if you believe that, be very suspicious of the next person who offers to sell you a bridge.
Washington’s conduct regarding the annual budget resembles, more than anything, a frantic college sophomore cramming for finals. It had all year to study, but there were distractions. And anyway, it is only money. And budget hearings are so boring. No media coverage. No opportunity for theatrical grandstanding. Just green eyeshade stuff.
But things that are bought must eventually be paid for. The last Civil War pensioner received slightly more than seventy dollars a month when she died a little over a decade ago. Hard to know how many accountants and assorted bureaucrats it took to manage those pension payments.
But, then, it’s just money.
Still, we may pay a great price for our government’s slovenly and profligate way of doing business. Pay, not least, in the coin of trust and pride.
The Federal Reserve has made plain its intention to raise interest rates. To the point even of pushing the economy into recession. The alternative, it seems, is inflation. Neither prospect is very pleasant.
There was talk, some years ago, of something called a “Balanced Budget Amendment.” This is a law that would restrain Congress when it was in the grip of an irresistible compulsion to spend and spend again. Money sent out as payoffs to Peter would need to be raised first by taxing Paul.
“Horrors,” said all the Washington wise persons.
How could the government possibly survive and do all the things that needed to be done if it couldn’t spend whatever Congress decided needed to be spent?
The amendment never stood a chance.
The last balanced budget occurred during the second Clinton administration. Not exactly times of hardship and austerity.
Hard to imagine what it would take to return to such a state of things. So we might as well just party on.
Geoffrey Norman is a former editor of Esquire magazine and is a regular contributor to the Wall Street Journal, Weekly Standard and National Review. He has authored more than 15 books and remains active shaping public policy discussions. He lives in Vermont.
