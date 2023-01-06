It is the first month of a new year and Washington is getting back to doing things with its usual aplomb. Before adjourning at the close of the last session, Congress rushed through a budget that called for spending some 1.65 trillion dollars. Biden signed the legislation while vacationing in the Caribbean and there was something appropriate about that. In the tropics, you don’t worry much about the future. The sun is always shining and tomorrow is a long way off.

The published budget ran more than 4,000 pages and the odds are very good that nobody has read all of them. Certainly not any of the people who voted to make the budget bill the law of the land. Even if they’d had the inclination, there simply wasn’t enough time. But the budget is now official and one wonders why people in Washington even bother to go through the formalities.

Perhaps Congress should simply ask all the various interest groups – including the myriad government departments – how much they think they need and then cut the checks. According to its website, the Department of Education gets “… $88.3 billion in discretionary funding … a $15.3 billion or 20.9 percent increase from the 2021 enacted level (less rescissions).”

Nice work, if you can get it.

