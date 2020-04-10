Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Bernie Sanders has announced, mercifully, that he is “suspending” his campaign for the presidential nomination of the Democratic party. But don’t thank him yet. He isn’t really doing the party – or the country – any favors. He plans to stick around and pick up as many convention delegates as possible even though, given the present emergency, there might very well be no convention. Still, his name will remain on the ballot in the states still holding primaries.
He wants those delegates, he says, in order to exert “significant” influence over the candidate the party will be nominating and the positions he will be campaigning on. Joe Biden will, then, be negotiating with Bernie Sanders and his supporters instead of following his own convictions and those of the people who voted for him, many of whom did so precisely out of opposition to Sanders and all that he so vocally and self-righteously stands for.
Many Sanders supporters, we are told, might not vote for Biden unless he takes some of the Sanders positions on the big issues. So to appease the losers, Biden must agree to … what?
Well, the answer probably is … whatever it takes. After all, what do Sanders and his die-hard supporters have to lose in these negotiations? Since they have already lost the nomination, they can afford to play hardball.
