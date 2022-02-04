The 2022 Winter Olympics are on and excitement fills the air. Will the Chinese arrest Western journalists for saying things the tyrannical regime in Peking finds objectionable? Will American athletes follow the advice of Nancy Pelosi who told them, essentially, to keep their heads down, lest they do or say something impolite and offend their hosts? Will Vladimir Putin feign sleep when the team from Ukraine marches past the reviewing stand?
Well, the answer to that one is “yes.” He already has.
The Olympics seldom miss an opportunity for bad political “optics.” The politics are almost as important to the Games as the commerce. The actual competitions come in a distant third. Still, that’s good enough for bronze.
The Olympics are, we will be told repeatedly by unctuous announcers, a celebration of international goodwill. Sort of like that old television commercial where a bunch of people stood on a hillside and sang about how they would like “to buy the world a Coke.”
The Olympics have not been just recently captured by the dark forces of politics. Back in 1936, Adolph Hitler saw the games, which were played in Berlin, as a chance to demonstrate the racial superiority of his people. There is an immortal photograph of the top medal winner, a black man from America, standing proudly on the winner’s podium, a couple of feet above the Germans who had taken the silver and the bronze.
This didn’t change Hitler’s ideas about racial superiority. And when he returned to America, Jessie Owens still had to ride in the back of the bus. The Olympics had not done much to advance the cause of peace and goodwill.
The Games – winter and summer – have continued, except in those years when politics and war have intervened. And they have been taken over, like so much of life, by television and a kind of remorseless commercialization.
Somehow a nation’s pride hangs on the ability of a skier to make it down a slope without catching an edge.
We are told that in the case of these winter games, China is determined to show the world that it has arrived. As if there were any doubt.
China gets what it wants. It wanted Tibet and it now has that nation in its firm and irrevocable grasp. Nobody in what we like to think of as “the West” raises the possibility of doing something, anything, to free Tibet from China’s grasp. The Chinese operate concentration camps for the confinement of a Muslim minority population. China has stamped down the freedoms it once promised to the people of Hong Kong. Has made its intentions clear regarding Taiwan. Is building a blue-water navy. Bribes American academics and medical researchers to acquire secrets.
China might be able to organize a sporting spectacle but it is not a nation of free people and it is not interested in being a good global citizen.
These games are a celebration of nationalism and commercialism and this doesn’t seem likely to change.
So why play? Especially if, by participating, we play into China’s ambitions as a world power. The U.S. is still fighting Islamic terrorists, as demonstrated by the recent attack in Syria that, while it left a prominent Jihadist dead, has not ended the long, and perhaps unending, “war on terror.” Then, there is the remorseless progress that Iran is making in its effort to build a nuclear weapon. Or several.
And, of course, Russia is still out there, massing tanks and troops for a possible attack on Ukraine.
The world has never stopped being a dangerous place. A few years after his Olympic spectacular, Hitler’s armies rolled into Poland and then France and then Russia. Millions died. Nations were conquered and occupied for years.
But the Olympics returned and with them, the sentimentality and commercialization. Anyone following the games on television will be subjected to large portions of both.
The athletes will do what they do and it might be thrilling to watch. They are the best in the world, after all. But their efforts will not advance the cause of peace on earth. Will not bring nations together. Will not cause the lion and the lamb to lie down together or inspire men and women to bend their swords into plowshares.
They might sell a few more Toyotas and several thousand additional gallons of Coca-Cola. There will be a lot of breathless commentary and hours of excellent television footage. And, then, the flags will come down. The athletes will pack and return home. Some of them to glory. The media will move on to the next thing.
And the Chinese will still occupy Tibet and hold thousands of Uyghurs in concentration camps. And we will, shamefully, have pretended not to notice.
Geoffrey Norman is a former editor of Esquire magazine and is a regular contributor to the Wall Street Journal, Weekly Standard and National Review. He has authored more than 15 books and remains active shaping public policy discussions. He lives in Vermont.
