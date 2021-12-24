It is Christmas and the message seems, as it always does, to be slipping away. “Peace on earth good will toward …” Wait a minute. You can’t say that. Not in that way, at any rate. It has to be “Peace on earth good will toward persons.” And some would find even that objectionable. We are very good at outrage, indignation, and riding the moral high horse. Christmas doesn’t get a pass. One wonders, sometimes, why we even bother.
It began, of course, as a decidedly religious celebration. The concept of a “holiday” had probably not taken hold back when the star hung over the city of Bethlehem. And when a great religion followed, growing out of the words of a few believers who might, today, be called “dissidents.” They were persecuted by secular enemies who were not satisfied merely to kill people they doubtless thought of as “extremists.” They fed them to lions and watched, with amusement, as those “extremists” were devoured.
But the faith of those martyrs did not merely survive. It prevailed. As for Rome?
Well, “Hail Caeser” is a punch line, these days. And Rome is where tourists go to stroll through the ruins.
The Christmas faith prevailed over other movements to extinguish it. Not least the one called “Communism,” whose prophet declared that ““Religion is the sigh of the oppressed creature, the heart of a heartless world, and the soul of soulless conditions.”
Communism had its own version of the Roman Empire. It was known as the “Soviet Union” and the body of its Caeser, Vladimir Lenin, lies obscenely in state for public viewing in Moscow. The empire he once ruled is as dead as he.
Interesting, too, is this little curious bit of history. Karl Marx and Charles Dickens lived and worked in London at the same time. Marx on his joyless “Manifesto,” while Dickens was composing, among other thing, “A Christmas Carol.”
Only one of those works has remained alive and readable.
There is something defiant about Christmas. It refuses to die.
Or even to give up on its message when all the evidence seems to demand it.
“Peace on earth?” Give us a break.
The earth has not experienced a single Christmas, ever, that was free of war. Some worse than others. Some unimaginably awful and insane.
But still insufficiently terrible to quash the spirit of Christmas.
In 1914, on the Western Front, the troops on both sides of what was called “No Man’s Land,” climbed out of their filthy trenches and met, on ground littered with corpses, for some fellowship. They proposed toasts with their respective liquor rations – schnapps and rum – played a little version of soccer, and even sang “Silent Night.”
When it was over, they returned to their trenches and got back to business.
The killing in that war consumed some six million. Christmas survived.
In fact, it seems that in some ways, the worse things are in the world, the more resonant the Christmas message.
Gloom and pessimism are always out there, as tempting as the apple was to Eve. And, then, there are the lures of nihilism and materialism. Sometimes despair seems like the rational – and, thus – the easy way out.
Christmas, you think, is about shopping and eating to excess. About football on the television. And the other pagan indulgences.
And, this year, it is about a plague that covers all of life with a kind of sullen mixture of fear and gloom. The virus has been with us for over two years, now. It has killed upwards of a million Americans. Over five million, world wide. The daily numbers are now higher than ever and a new mutation has appeared, spreading faster than those that preceded it.
Its arrival “in time” for Christmas seems especially cruel. The airlines have cancelled hundreds of flights which deprives people, still further, of the consolations and comforts of family and friends. A Zoom call is just not the same as people gathered around the tree, with children happily shredding wrapping paper on the floor.
The reality of the virus mocks the secular side of Christmas. The gaudy decorations and the banal tunes (“All I Want For Christmas Is You”) are shown for what they are when people are falling sick and dying and afraid to come within hugging distance of one another. There is very damned little that is “Jolly,” about this particular Christmas season.
But, in one of those transcendent ironies essential to the human narrative, this Christmas is one of those that makes the message even more compelling. Christmas and its message have survived a lot over all these centuries and its mere occurrence, again, gives one hope – nay, faith.
May God, In the improbable words of Tiny Tim “Bless us one and all.”
