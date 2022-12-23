Christmas is nothing if not persistent. This might, in fact, be its most salient characteristic and the one that makes the best case for hope. Optimism would, of course, be too much ask for. This Christmas comes at the end of a year which was defined, more or less, by our old friends war and plague.
The phrase “Peace on Earth; Good Will To Men” seems not only politically incorrect but also hopelessly naive. The war in Ukraine continues, which takes care of the “peace” part of that old formulation. As for the “good will” part …well, the leader of Ukraine – a nation that is fighting off invading hordes from the East (of course) – made his way to Washington to meet with President Biden and then address a joint session of Congress.
Some of the usual political loudmouths took this opportunity to rhetorically beat on President Zelensky for not wearing clothes appropriate to the occasion. One of them was incensed that he had not shown “… the decency to wear a suit to the White House — no respect [for] the country that is funding his survival.”
Donnez moi une break, one thinks. If the man has a problem with U.S. support for the Ukrainians in their resistance (their country was invaded, remember) then why not try to persuade by argument? Preferably of the reasoned sort.
And maybe a little “good will” might be appropriate to the season.
But alas …
And then, one thinks, perhaps Christmas endures precisely because there is so much malignancy of this sort loose in the world. After all, history – especially the political portion of it – ceaselessly mocks and profanes Christmas.
“Good will to men?” history sneers, “Oh yeah. Take a look at Ukraine.”
Still, Christmas is nothing if not resilient.
The resilience of Christmas has been celebrated in many stories. Charles Dickens took his turn. As did Dr. Seuss. Truman Capote. Chekov.
And one has to be as hard as the critics of Zelensky’s wardrobe to resist the appeal of those stories.
Then, there are episodes out of history where people kept the spirit of Christmas alive. Even as they, themselves, were dying.
If there were ever a time when the world might have just given up on the whole business of Christmas, it would have been in 1914, when stalemated war and incomprehensible slaughter had reduced civilization to a face–off between two vast armies, sheltering in muddy trenches and shelling each other daily and adding a few thousand bodies to the casualty count that was already in the tens and hundreds of thousands and showed every sign of growing ever larger.
There was no evidence that it would end soon. Or, perhaps, ever.
The soldiers lived in what were called “trenches.” Which probably sounded better than “ditches.” These trenches were muddy and littered with the detritus of war, which included parts of bodies blown to pieces by high explosives.
If ever there had been a landscape to mock the idea of “Peace on Earth, Good Will To Men,” then the Western Front was it.
But somehow on Christmas Eve the message was sent and received. Men on both sides spontaneously left their trenches and met in what was called “No Man’s Land.” They shook hands, made conversation, sang some songs, swapped liquor rations – schnapps for rum – helped each other bury some of the bodies that had been moldering in the mud. They even kicked a soccer ball around.
The truce lasted for a few hours – longer in some sectors – and then the men returned to their respective trenches to resume killing each other.
Command, of course, disapproved of the whole business and for the remaining three-plus years of the war took stern measures to ensure that such a breakdown of discipline did not occur again. The war, after all, was serious business.
There are, even in our secular age, more people who have an idea of what Christmas is “about” than can tell you why the First World War was fought. Or, for that matter, who won? If, indeed, anyone did.
“Peace on Earth” is no less elusive now than in 1914. After all, President Zelensky came to the U.S. to ask for more weapons, not to talk about peace. There is no evidence that his war will end soon or that he won’t be back to ask for more. No reason to comfortably believe that the war won’t somehow draw the U.S. in directly.
Still, one can hope for peace. Even pray for it, where prayer is still permitted. And Christmas is the day for that. A day to climb out of the mud, exchange presents, toast one another, and be thankful for the truce.
Even if it lasts for only this one day.
Geoffrey Norman is a former editor of Esquire magazine and is a regular contributor to the Wall Street Journal, Weekly Standard and National Review. He has authored more than 15 books and remains active shaping public policy discussions. He lives in Vermont.
