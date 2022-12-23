Christmas is nothing if not persistent. This might, in fact, be its most salient characteristic and the one that makes the best case for hope. Optimism would, of course, be too much ask for. This Christmas comes at the end of a year which was defined, more or less, by our old friends war and plague.

The phrase “Peace on Earth; Good Will To Men” seems not only politically incorrect but also hopelessly naive. The war in Ukraine continues, which takes care of the “peace” part of that old formulation. As for the “good will” part …well, the leader of Ukraine – a nation that is fighting off invading hordes from the East (of course) – made his way to Washington to meet with President Biden and then address a joint session of Congress.

Some of the usual political loudmouths took this opportunity to rhetorically beat on President Zelensky for not wearing clothes appropriate to the occasion. One of them was incensed that he had not shown “… the decency to wear a suit to the White House — no respect [for] the country that is funding his survival.”

Donnez moi une break, one thinks. If the man has a problem with U.S. support for the Ukrainians in their resistance (their country was invaded, remember) then why not try to persuade by argument? Preferably of the reasoned sort.

