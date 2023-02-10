It has been a big week for over-the-top extravaganzas and the best is yet to come. As lavish as the Grammies and the State-of-the-Union were, they can’t compete with the Super Bowl which might as well be a national holiday. Good thing it is on Sunday. And the NFL might want to play the Super Bowl on Saturday and give the country Sunday to recover from the excesses.
The Grammies and the State-of-the-Union suffer in comparison for the obvious reason that they are scripted. We all knew that Beyonce would rack up the awards and that Joe Biden would accuse the Republicans of planning to cut Social Security and Medicare. Something, by the way, that Biden, himself, once supported. But that was long ago. Back when there was debate about a “Balanced Budget Amendment.”
Biden was for it.
The foundation of the argument has not shifted with time. The need to do something has, in fact, become more urgent. You don’t have to look very hard to find reports like this one from CBS:
At its current pace, Medicare’s Hospital Insurance trust fund will run out of money in 2028, according to the June 2022 Medicare trustees report. That’s a two-year extension on the previous estimate, but experts say it’s still not good news, and the government needs to stop twiddling its thumbs.
Well, as Herbert Stein’s famous tautological proposition has it: “If something cannot go on forever, it will stop.”
But before that happens, there will be whooping and hollering during the State of the Union.
Except for the outbursts, it was not a memorable event. But, then, it seldom is. It is a political speech and most of those are, mercifully, soon forgotten. History has something to say about it. If Grant had failed outside of Richmond and Sherman before Atlanta, nobody would remember “Four score and seven years ago.” On purely aesthetic grounds, John F. Kennedy’s inaugural address in 1961 was a masterpiece. But there is something depressingly hollow, today, about the vow to, “… shall pay any price, bear any burden, meet any hardship, support any friend, oppose any foe to assure the survival and success of liberty.”
Then came Vietnam and Afghanistan.
Last Tuesday’s State of the Union Speech will not be remembered and quoted in years to come. President Biden doesn’t really feel the music when he is giving a speech. He is an old pro and sounds like it. And his writers were clearly trying to cover all bases. Like most SOTUs, it was more a laundry list than a call to action.
Boring and predictable, then.
The Grammies weren’t much better. Overproduced and politically correct to a fault. There was, however, one nice touch. Bonnie Raitt won the award for “Song of the Year,” knocking off, among others, Beyoncé, Adele, Taylor Swift and Harry Styles.
Raitt has been at it a long time. She is almost as old (73) as Joe Biden. Unlike the President, however, she hasn’t lost a step. So if the Grammies didn’t deliver anything else, they could give Boomers reason to believe that their time may not yet be up.
Then … there is the Super Bowl where the theme, this year, is youth.
No Tom Brady who recently retired (honest) at 45 and no Aaron Rogers who is talking about maybe pulling the plug at 39. Neither of the quarterbacks in this game is yet 30. Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs is 27. The Philadelphia Eagles’ Jalen Hurts is 24.
The event will be packaged with all the usual excess and who would have it otherwise? The National Anthem will be sung by Chris Stapleton, a country music star. The halftime entertainer will be Rihanna, who is decidedly not a country music star.
There will be a flyover of military fighter planes in formation. The aviators will all be females.
The NFL doesn’t miss a trick.
Somewhere in the course of all this extravagance, a football game will break out.
One element, however, may be missing. Though not necessarily missed.
For the last few years, the President has done a spot with whatever network is broadcasting the game. Obama was the first to do this and, like many such things, it became a “tradition.”
It seems fairly certain that nobody makes plans around this moment or assigns much weight to it. The game is overloaded with promotions and there can’t be many of us who feel like we have gone too long without hearing from the President.
But it seems that this year we may be deprived of this special treat. As of late Friday President Biden had not yet agreed to appear on … wait for it.
Fox.
That will surely show ‘em.
Geoffrey Norman is a former editor of Esquire magazine and is a regular contributor to the Wall Street Journal, Weekly Standard and National Review. He has authored more than 15 books and remains active shaping public policy discussions. He lives in Vermont.
