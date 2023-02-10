It has been a big week for over-the-top extravaganzas and the best is yet to come. As lavish as the Grammies and the State-of-the-Union were, they can’t compete with the Super Bowl which might as well be a national holiday. Good thing it is on Sunday. And the NFL might want to play the Super Bowl on Saturday and give the country Sunday to recover from the excesses.

The Grammies and the State-of-the-Union suffer in comparison for the obvious reason that they are scripted. We all knew that Beyonce would rack up the awards and that Joe Biden would accuse the Republicans of planning to cut Social Security and Medicare. Something, by the way, that Biden, himself, once supported. But that was long ago. Back when there was debate about a “Balanced Budget Amendment.”

Biden was for it.

The foundation of the argument has not shifted with time. The need to do something has, in fact, become more urgent. You don’t have to look very hard to find reports like this one from CBS:

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.