President Biden is safely back on American soil after meeting with, first, European leaders and, then, Russian Prime Minister/Strongman Vladimir Putin. Biden is getting generally good grades from the establishment think tanks, academics, and editorial writers for cozying up to European leaders and making vague promises of co-operation and solidarity.
This follows a long tradition. American elites experience something that was once called an “inferiority complex” when it comes to Europe. They are so much more sophisticated, don’t you know. Their cultures are so much richer than ours. They have such a supple understanding of the world and its ways.
All of which is horse hokey.
But for some reason, American presidents keep going back to Europe and holding out a beggar’s bowl while European leaders smile condescendingly and give up a few scraps.
After the meetings were done last week, French President Emmanuel Macron said, “I think it’s great to have a U.S. president part of the club, and very willing to cooperate.”
Well, kind of you to say so. And what have France and the club done lately to ensure peace in the world? And what, exactly, is the raison d’être of this “club.” Is it strong and determined resistance to the obvious and expansionist intentions of China and Russia? Well, Germany is counting on something called the ‘Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline,’ to transport vast quantities of natural gas from Russia to Germany.
Hard to stand up to a nation that is keeping your lights on.
Especially when the ruler of that nation is a “killer,” Which is what President Biden called Putin a few days before they met.
Biden walked that back later, of course. After revisions, Putin became “a worthy adversary.”
Putin, for his part, described Biden as “a professional [who] does not miss anything, I assure you. It was completely obvious to me.”
Which the President must certainly have appreciated.
In an aside that was stark, true, and profoundly Russian, Putin also said, “There is no happiness in life. There is only a mirage on the horizon.”
Something Americans – and especially American presidents – would be wise to keep in mind. But Americans are almost fatally optimistic and naive about Europe. Also Russia. And, most recently, China.
When Woodrow Wilson was president, we went into Europe to fight the “war to end war,” and “make the world safe for Democracy.”
And how, as the kids might ask, “did that work out for you?”
We were back in Europe a generation later. Not only had war not ended, it had gotten more horrible and catastrophic. We had to partner up with the Soviet Union to win that one and, then, rebuild Europe with the Marshall Plan and confront the Soviet Union through a number of crises – some that came dangerously close to nuclear warfare – before the Berlin Wall came down and the Soviet Union collapsed.
Just in time for the ascendancy of China.
The American establishment believed that China would, if offered the right incentives, become a responsible member in the family of nations. President George H.W. Bush agreed, even after the Tiananmen massacre. Bill Clinton called Bush on this but Clinton came around and in the last years of his administration was saying things like:
“Trade is a force for change in China, exposing China to our ideas and our ideals, and integrating China into the global economy.”
And
“I believe the choice between economic rights and human rights, between economic security and national security, is a false one … We can work to pull China in the right direction, or we can turn our backs and almost certainly push it in the wrong direction.”
China, of course, went in the direction which it determined would best serve its self interest. Which looks, more and more, like power of the sort that would rival, if not surpass, that of the United States. Meanwhile, it is stamping out liberty in Hong Kong and putting a million Uyghurs into concentration camps.
And what will Monsieur Macron’s little club manage in the way of resistance?
What is the French military prepared to do if China invades Taiwan?
What would France do, even if it had the capability to do anything?
The answer, of course, is “nothing.”
The two most fearsome threats – military and otherwise – to what we like to think of as ‘the West’ and ‘the free world’ are China and Russia. The nations of Europe are afraid of both and trading with both.
So our leaders talk about standardizing corporate taxes to keep the welfare state afloat and congratulate themselves on being members of “the club.”
The United States should recall the words of Groucho Marx who said he wouldn’t want to belong to any club that would have him as a member.
