Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
The talking heads at CNN have accomplished what once seemed impossible. They have made Bernie Sanders into a sympathetic figure among those of us who would crawl over ground glass in order to vote against him or any other self-proclaimed Socialist and admirer of the old Soviet Union, Castro’s Cuba, and whoever is current dictator of Venezuela. Bernie Sanders is one of those intellectuals who believe devoutly in Marx’s Labor Theory of Value without ever having done any.
But … he is at least as honest as anyone currently running for President. And more consistent than most. And he has a marathoner’s fortitude and endurance.
But, for some reason, in parts of the soft left media world and the Democratic party, he is anathema. If acolytes of Hillary Clinton – who still grieve over her loss – could kill him, they would. And then they would drive a stake through his heart. Metaphorically speaking, of course.
That Sanders’ political opponents on the left would take cheap shots – and any other kind of shots that might work – is to be expected. This is the universe of contemporary American politics, where the 30 second spot has replaced reasoned debate and where serious thought goes to die.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.