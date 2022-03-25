President Biden has now said that there will be worldwide food shortages as a result of the war. One suspects that he – and his advisors – decided this up-front acknowledgment was preferable to the kind of evasions and equivocations the President tried on the issue of inflation. It was, of course, the right call.
One suspects that people would have reacted differently to the surge in the price of gasoline if the government – and especially the President – had just leveled. There was a video, after all, of Biden when he was campaigning for his job, in which he literally promises higher gas prices. For a portion of his constituency, higher has prices are a good thing. The higher, the better. If we are to save the planet, they say, we must get people out of their automobiles.
It might be possible for humanity – and especially the American segment of it – to leave the internal combustion engine behind. Possible, but certainly not easy.
It is harder to make a plausible case that the world can get along with less food. One thing to use mass transit or electric vehicles or to walk. Another to go hungry.
No one would be upset with the President if his prediction turns out to be wrong. And if it turns out to be true, then people cannot say they weren’t warned.
Famine and war tend to go with one another. The worse the war, of course, the harsher and longer-lasting the famine. During World War Two, the people of Great Britain lived through food rationing that was fairly severe by the standards of the Western World. The scarcities and the rationing went on long after the war ended. But the privations the people of London endured were as nothing to what the people of Leningrad experienced. Many of them chose cannibalism over starvation.
Hard to imagine Americans starving – or going hungry – as a direct result of the war in Ukraine. Higher food prices will be tough for some. Many will not even notice. People don’t shop Whole Foods for bargains. The restaurants in Washington where lobbyists go to limber up their expense accounts will be fine. Six figures for a steak probably doesn’t seem like all that much when you can write it off.
The real suffering in this war will be experienced, of course, by those closest to it. Both soldiers and civilians. They are paying for the failures and the folly of others. Of people who will not miss any meals. The people who attend fancy dress conferences and then pose for photographs and give interviews failed to keep the peace.
It was their world – organized and run according to their notions – that crumbled. They promised a “New World Order,” but delivered only the same old thing. Namely war and famine.
President Biden has, in fact, already promised another “New World Order.” This while the bombs are still falling. Would it be too much to suggest he come up with a new, trite slogan? Something that is not so 20th century.
There will, one suspects, never be a “New World Order.” It will always be the same old thing. War, disease, and famine. The classic trifecta.
When President Biden warned of “shortages” – polite talk for “famine” – he neglected to assign responsibility. But those who brought us to this point will not be going hungry. Or, even, be reduced to substituting chicken legs for sirloin steaks.
We are now a few weeks into a war that might last months or even, in some form or another, for years. Also, one that might become uglier and involve the United States more directly. The troops who have been deployed in order to demonstrate a seriousness of purpose might soon be doing more than “sending a message.”
Will they actually be fighting in an actual war?
Nobody knows.
But if it happens, one should ask why and for what sake. Also, how far we should be prepared to go to advance whatever we see as our “national interest.”
We have lately demonstrated a willingness to cut our losses. People in Afghanistan – many of whom are hungry – could be forgiven for thinking that American will is not always something that you can bank on.
President Biden has said we should be prepared to pay more for food. Fine. But in what cause? He has also said that Vladimir Putin is a war criminal. So are we to hunt him down and bring him to trial? Maybe even hang him?
What are the stakes for America – and Americans – in this war? Photographs of assembled “world leaders” and their national flags are very pretty but they imply something. We already know that they mean scarcity.
So, one wonders, is that just the beginning?
Geoffrey Norman is a former editor of Esquire magazine and is a regular contributor to the Wall Street Journal, Weekly Standard and National Review. He has authored more than 15 books and remains active shaping public policy discussions. He lives in Vermont.
Log In
