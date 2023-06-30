The Supreme Court has spoken. And there are a lot of people who don’t like what it had to say.

If, that is, they can understand what it is saying. The language of the law is so ornate and intricate that it takes three years of law school to learn how to speak it. And even then, the meaning of some words and phrases is open to never-ending dispute. Civil Rights legislation will, it seems, never become a matter of “settled law.” For years, the nation has been trying to end racial discrimination by means of … well, racial discrimination.

Also known as “affirmative action.”

The Court ruled against affirmative action in a case involving Harvard University. One of the strongest voices advancing the ruling was Justice Clarence Thomas, a black man whose enemies include President Joe Biden, a white man who argued and voted against anti-discrimination measures when he was a Senator from Delaware. Thomas would seem to have the advantage regarding credentials, but in the minds of many, he is an “Uncle Tom.”

