The Supreme Court has spoken. And there are a lot of people who don’t like what it had to say.
If, that is, they can understand what it is saying. The language of the law is so ornate and intricate that it takes three years of law school to learn how to speak it. And even then, the meaning of some words and phrases is open to never-ending dispute. Civil Rights legislation will, it seems, never become a matter of “settled law.” For years, the nation has been trying to end racial discrimination by means of … well, racial discrimination.
Also known as “affirmative action.”
The Court ruled against affirmative action in a case involving Harvard University. One of the strongest voices advancing the ruling was Justice Clarence Thomas, a black man whose enemies include President Joe Biden, a white man who argued and voted against anti-discrimination measures when he was a Senator from Delaware. Thomas would seem to have the advantage regarding credentials, but in the minds of many, he is an “Uncle Tom.”
The Supreme Court, it is safe to say, will never arrive at conclusive answers and remedies when it comes to racial matters. Some problems defy solutions. Legal solutions, anyway.
But some issues are clear-cut. Or appear so, anyway, upon first review.
One such issue would involve student debt.
A while back, it became common wisdom that a college education was good. People with college degrees earned more money than those without, presumably, because they had skills that brought a higher return in the market.
So, more college graduates meant more people with high-paying jobs. But they would first need to attend college, which would be too expensive for millions of people who would, thus, be stuck in low-paying jobs.
So if money is the problem, the thinking went, make it available. In the form of loans that would be paid back when the people who took them out started earning those high salaries their college educations guaranteed.
Well, we all know how that story ends… with millions of people drowning in billions of dollars of debt.
The President wanted to forgive more than $400 billion in student debt. The question before the court was whether or not he had the authority.
Nancy Pelosi, for one, thought not.
“People think that the President of the United States has the power for debt forgiveness,” Pelosi wrote. “He does not. He can postpone. He can delay. But he does not have that power. That has to be an act of Congress,’”
But the President went ahead, and the question wound up in the laps of the nine justices of the Supreme Court.
Their task was to settle the legal issues, including the one raised by Pelosi. And that seemed fairly clear-cut right from the jump. As we were all taught in high school civics, Congress controls the purse strings. But Presidents have a way of testing the boundaries. And Congress has a way of folding.
In this case, the President lost.
Payments on those student loan balances that had been suspended during the Covid emergency would be renewed.
This seems, on first thought, reasonable and fair. Presumably, the people who borrowed the money knew what they were doing.
Well … sort of. The promise of a college degree as a ticket to a ride on easy street was oversold, and the people who bought into it were, in many cases, naive. There is an emotionally compelling argument for just letting the borrowers off the hook. After all, what’s a few billion more when you are talking deficits in the trillions? Who can keep track of all those zeros, anyway?
So some of us responded ambivalently to the Supreme Court’s ruling. “Yeah, they should pay it back. That’s what they promised. And what about the people who didn’t take out loans? Or have already paid?”
Fairness in these matters is elusive.
But judgments aren’t. Not necessarily, anyway.
How, one wonders, did we ever get to the point where the President would be trying to make an end-run on Congress and find the way blocked on a matter like this? Why did Congress – while Joe Biden was a member – make all that money available for people to spend at colleges and universities that were busily converting it into lavish dorm and sports facilities and well-compensated faculty members whose numbers were exceeded by those in various administrative rolls? You can make six figures as a “diversity dean” at some state universities.
One feels certain that those jobs will still be there after the Court’s ruling on “affirmative action.”
In a better world, the schools would be giving some of that money back. Seems only fair.
Geoffrey Norman is a former editor of Esquire magazine and is a regular contributor to the Wall Street Journal, Weekly Standard and National Review. He has authored more than 15 books and remains active shaping public policy discussions. He lives in Vermont.
