Just as we are being told that the end of the pandemic is at hand, that those who have been fully vaccinated no longer need to wear masks, and that schools can safely reopen, we are faced with a new crisis that feels very old. That would be a shortage of gasoline in the Eastern United States.
We have been through this before, back in the 70s, when OPEC put the squeeze on the world. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries was a cartel of corrupt, undemocratic nations that happened to sit above the largest and most easily harvested oil reserves in the world. Americans endured long lines at the pump. Drove less. Tried hard to use public transportation. Bought vehicles that were more fuel-efficient than what they were accustomed to … and preferred. And, in general, coped.
Even when the embargo was lifted, gas remained expensive until deliverance, in the form of fracking, arrived. The United States actually became a petroleum exporter just as many of our political leaders were warning – in the kind of stern tones that parents use when they really want a frivolous kid to pay attention – “We can’t drill our way out of this.”
Turned out we could. And did. Instead of paying $5.00 a gallon for gas – when you could find some – you could fill up for less than two bucks a gallon and get some coupons as lagniappe.
Of course, petroleum was still treated as some kind of virus that threatened the health of the world. If humanity were to survive, we were going to have to transition to “greener” alternatives. Electric cars would free us, at last, from our bondage to petroleum. The sooner the better.
Well, last week, we got a look at how much further we need to go down that transitional road. Hackers got into the software that controls a major pipeline and suddenly in the eastern United States, it was back to the 70s. For at least one day, in all of Charlotte, North Carolina there was no gas available at any service station or convenience store.
The owner and operator, Colonial Pipeline said, at first, that it would not pay the ransom demanded by the hackers to get the gas flowing again. Turns out that the company actually did pay $5 million. And by the end of the week, it looked like the crisis had peaked, though it would be several days – perhaps weeks – before things returned to normal.
“Normal” being something of a relative concept these days.
There is much about this story that is troubling. Not least that the hacking seems to have originated in Russia. President Biden says there were no signs that the Russian government was involved. This would be the first time anyone on his team – or any of his media supporters – have declared Russia was ‘not’ behind some nefarious scheme such as manipulating an American election.
But say that the hacking and the blackmail came as a complete surprise to Putin and everyone in the high ranks of his police state. If they didn’t know before, they almost certainly have the means to find out now. And if his government doesn’t immediately start making arrests – something the Russians are good at – then the United States should consider that a hostile action. Or inaction, to be precise.
Meanwhile, what can the U.S. do?
Well, for starters, it can deploy all the resources it takes to find out who the hackers are and where they are located. Then treat them as enemy combatants.
If a hostile power had taken out the Colonial Pipeline with convention munitions, then the U.S. would be justified in treating that as an act of war and retaliating appropriately.
Perhaps, one thinks, the retaliation should take some sort of cyber form. Surely the U.S. could put together a team of elite digital commandos with the ability to take down any enemy cyber units.
This sounds far-fetched, almost like parody. But consider how vulnerable we are in the digital age. Imagine what would happen if the GPS were hacked. Or the computers that drive international financial trades were brought down.
Digital is, in many ways, a deal with the devil. It allows even individuals to strike anonymously and from hiding and injure others without having to look them in the eye and witness their pain. You can go on Twitter and witness this. The digital revolution that was supposed to usher in universal understanding has, instead, enabled cost-free aggression. A few years ago, Chinese hackers got into the digital records of the Office of Personnel Management and, as the New York Times reported, exposed “… the personal information of all federal employees.”
It will get worse before it gets better. If it ever does.
Geoffrey Norman is a former editor of Esquire magazine and is a regular contributor to the Wall Street Journal, Weekly Standard and National Review. He has authored more than 15 books and remains active shaping public policy discussions. He lives in Vermont.
