Christmas is coming and not a day too soon. Of course, it will not be the same this year. Nothing is. The world is struggling with the pandemic and the nation is dealing with political stresses unlike any since … well, pick one. Maybe 1968 when the nation was bogged down in Vietnam where the Tet Offensive had made it lear there was no “light at the end of the tunnel,” Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert F. Kennedy were assassinated within a few weeks of each other, and major cities burned and bled.

The country seemed to be coming apart and if it was to be salvaged, then it would be under the leadership of Richard Nixon who faced not so much “opposition” as “enemies.” Nixon, of course, was re-elected four years later in a landslide. And, then, the nation went through a constitutional crisis. Nixon was compelled to resign and the passions eased.

For a while, anyway.

So a question worth asking is … are things worse now? And, if they are, does this mean the fevers will break, this time, as they have before?

