We do not yet know who all the winners are. There are enough counts and recounts still underway that it isn’t even possible yet to know which party will hold the majority of seats in the House of Representatives. And the final makeup of the Senate may not be known for almost a month as there will be a runoff in Georgia.

Which is getting to be something of a tradition.

This muddled state of affairs seems somehow apt. Our politics are messy and inconclusive and that doesn’t apply only to election day. It is pretty much a year-round thing.

And somehow reflective of the political mood of the country. We don’t really do very well on consensus and unity. Never have.

