We do not yet know who all the winners are. There are enough counts and recounts still underway that it isn’t even possible yet to know which party will hold the majority of seats in the House of Representatives. And the final makeup of the Senate may not be known for almost a month as there will be a runoff in Georgia.
Which is getting to be something of a tradition.
This muddled state of affairs seems somehow apt. Our politics are messy and inconclusive and that doesn’t apply only to election day. It is pretty much a year-round thing.
And somehow reflective of the political mood of the country. We don’t really do very well on consensus and unity. Never have.
This is cause for concern among some whose attachment to government and politics is of an almost spiritual order. And they see a people united as a good thing. And necessary for “progress.”
One wonders, though, if the messiness and, occasionally, the chaos in our political affairs might not be a good thing.
Geographically, this is a big and diverse country. The four largest states in this unruly republic are: California, Texas, Florida, and New York. Two of those states elected a Republican for governor. Two went for a Democrat. The governors of Florida and California are considered likely Presidential candidates, perhaps as soon as two years from now. They are, respectively, “red” and “blue.”
If either is elected President, most voters in the other’s state will be unhappy. And, probably, just under half of the voters in the entire nation will be unhappy. Indeed, the loser in a contest between those two might get more votes than the winner.
The United States does experience the occasional interlude of political unity. One thinks of the months following the assassination of John F. Kennedy. His Vice President, Lyndon Johnson, was sworn in and not quite one year later ran for re-election.
He won overwhelmingly, promising – among other things – that he would not send “American boys” to Vietnam to do the fighting that Vietnamese boys should do. In the end, he sent over half a million “American boys,” to Vietnam. By the time Johnson announced that he would not be running for re-election, the country was in flames.
One wonders if he would have acted differently, less imperiously, if he had been elected by a slender majority. If the country had not been “united” in its support of his election.
A people united can be dangerous.
Of course, some American politicians can assume a vast “mandate” when, in truth, they have the backing of a slender majority and even that might be suspect. What they have is the support of voters who consider the alternative truly “insupportable.”
As in the case of President Biden.
Impossible to know how many Biden votes were, in truth, passionate anti-Trump votes. It is, however, possible to look at his polling numbers and deduce that he doesn’t have the support of a large majority. Nobody is saddling up a white horse for him to mount and ride down Pennsylvania Avenue.
While his party did not do as badly as some had expected, he may still lose his majority in the House and find it, therefore, increasingly difficult to “govern.”
Which is to say, claim that he has a mandate to do things that his “base” believes essential while the majority of the country would just as soon take a pass.
Most of the time, Americans are not real good with political crusades and movements. Which is probably a virtue. When they see someone mount a white horse and say “Follow me,” they are likely to say “no thanks,” they have better things to do. Like, for instance, mowing the lawn.
The election seems to have, once again, established that we are an unruly people and not very good with leaders. Among the many troubling aspects of the Trump presidency was the way so many Americans seem to have lapsed into a state of leader worship. To the point of believing that he could not possibly have lost his campaign for re-election.
Last Tuesday’s voting seems to have weakened his hold on the affections of many of these people. The candidates he supported in Pennsylvania, Arizona, and other critical states did not win. And one thing a strongman cannot be is … a loser.
Trump is doing his vulgar best to diminish the appeal of, for instance, Governor Ron Desantis of Florida and, in the process, is making himself look ever smaller and more petty.
So, the election was not a ratification of Trump or, for that matter, much of anything.
Which is good news for America.
Geoffrey Norman is a former editor of Esquire magazine and is a regular contributor to the Wall Street Journal, Weekly Standard and National Review. He has authored more than 15 books and remains active shaping public policy discussions. He lives in Vermont.
