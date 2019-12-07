There was talk of impeaching President Donald Trump from the moment he took office and even before.

So when the House of Representatives went the Democrats’ way in the mid-term elections, the thing became inevitable. And, by then, it had already become a dreary, artificial affair characterized by pomposity.

We had four law professors lecturing us, from their vast wisdom, about just exactly what the words “high crimes and misdemeanors” really mean. The answer, as we all know, is that they mean whatever can capture enough votes.

There have been plenty of high crimes and misdemeanors committed by American presidents since the birth of the Republic. But only three times has the House voted to impeach. And once, there was a committee vote recommending impeachment proceedings but the President tested the winds and got out of town just ahead of the posse.

