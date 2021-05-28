In 1630, an epidemic of the Black Plague devastated Venice. The accepted estimate is that, out of a population of about 140,000, almost 50,000 died of the disease. It was the end of Venice as a major commercial and, even, military/political power.
To celebrate their deliverance – and perhaps hedge against another epidemic – the citizens of Venice built a cathedral.
There was no shortage of cathedrals in Venice. But they were largely gothic structures. Imposing but grim. When you gaze on them, today, you can appreciate why the times during which they were built are called “the Dark Ages.”
In a way, you think, another one of those awesome and mercilessly melancholy structures would have been a more appropriate memorial to a tidal wave of disease, suffering, and death.
But the new cathedral was meant to celebrate humanity’s deliverance. The Venetians spent 50 years on the project. They were short, in those times, on front-end loaders and there were no computers to do the architectural drawings.
Even so, the finished Santa Maria della Salute is a lasting and durable memorial to the unquenchable hope of our species. Spend a week in Venice and you will find your eyes drawn by it, again and again. It has been painted by Turner and Caneletto among many, many others and how could they have not? The church remains formidable and irresistible.
One wonders what lasting monuments, if any, will be built in the aftermath of our pandemic. The existence of a 17th-century church, no matter how beautiful, did not buy Italy’s way out of a modern pandemic. The world has endured another plague. One that seems to be ending. But not quite yet.
Here in America, people are eager – even desperately so – to get back to “normal.” Whatever that is. Last week, thousands of people turned out to watch a golf tournament in South Carolina and their reward was to witness a victory by the oldest man ever to win a “major championship.” Phil Mickelson’s victory, then, could be seen as solid confirmation that things are back to normal.
Or not.
The first and most emphatic impulse will, of course, be to put the whole thing behind us. Throw away the masks. Open up the schools. Return to the office.
It isn’t clear, yet, what the pandemic changed, for good, about America. In terms of politics, it may have changed nothing. Merely made everything more so.
The country, as everyone recognizes, is divided. More so, perhaps, than at any time since the Civil War. Which, after all, was sort of a clearly cut divide. But even those times were not strictly either/or. There were counties in the South where slavery was not part of the fabric of things and, therefore, they did not join the secessionist movement. Still, things were fairly clear cut. Pro or anti slavery. Pro or anti secession.
These days, the divisions are severe but not so clear cut. And the pandemic, in some ways, defined and clarified them.
The pandemic also made plain the fact that we aren’t very good at taking a position on the basis of the “science.” We make up our minds according to other factors. So long as Trump was President, it was ignorant heresy to suggest the virus may have come out of a Chinese lab. Today … well, this is a more and more acceptable line of thought.
During the pandemic, we chose up sides. Governor Andrew Cuomo was hailed as the wise and forceful leader we needed. Until …
Dr. Fauci and the other experts told us we needed a two-week lockdown to “flatten the curve.” The lockdown lasted months and on the matter of its effectiveness, the jury is still out. There is no sense, across the land, that it is time to celebrate our deliverance and build a church.
Still … there are a lot more chambers and aspects to the human spirit than the tedious and grubby political side of life. The pandemic revealed, in many episodes, that Americans know how to deal. And even laugh.
Certainly they did, when they were not committing politics.
There were, in many lives, moments of charity and, especially, humor. Which is, perhaps, the tool the Americans use in coping with big misfortune in the way the Venetians used the building of churches.
Early in the pandemic, when masks were in short supply, somebody suggested to me that I might find some at a particular discount store. i went by there to see and was greeted by the saleslady.
“I heard a rumor that you had some masks for sale,” I said.
She shook her head and said, “Naw, Sugar. That was last week’s rumor.”
We both laughed until we were in tears. Sometimes, that is all you can do.
Geoffrey Norman is a former editor of Esquire magazine and is a regular contributor to the Wall Street Journal, Weekly Standard and National Review. He has authored more than 15 books and remains active shaping public policy discussions. He lives in Vermont.
