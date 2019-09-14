A few months ago, a man who evidently believes himself to be some kind of bold new leader of the American people promised this:
“If you own an AR-15, I don’t want to take it from you. Keep it. Use it responsibly. All I’m saying is that we don’t need to sell any more of them in our communities.”
Then, a couple of days ago, the same man got right in our faces with this:
“Hell yeah, we’re going to take your AR-15. If it’s a weapon that was designed to kill people on the battlefield, we’re going to buy it back.”
So, one day he will permit us to own an AR-15. On another, later, day, he will take it from us and give us a few bucks. You wonder, if the price is negotiable?
What is striking about this is not the inconsistency. We’ve all gotten used to that. Nobody believes, any longer, what these people are saying, one election cycle to the next. They don’t believe it themselves. The American political landscape is littered with broken promises. We were promised that no American troops would be sent to Vietnam. Almost sixty thousand died there.
A candidate sticks out his defiant chin and says, “Read my lips, no new taxes.” A few months later, he signs legislation that raises taxes.
“I did not have sex with that woman.” Well, of course he did. Otherwise, he wouldn’t be denying it.
“If you like your doctor …”
One of the reasons that Donald Trump’s indifference to the truth seems not to bother many voters is the fact that they have grown numb to the lies.
What is disturbing about the Beto O’Rourke statements on gun confiscation is the fact that he seems to believe that once he is elected, he can just do it. The same way that Elizabeth Warren seems to think she can just shut down an industry which she and her supporters find distasteful:
On my first day as president, I will sign an executive order that puts a total moratorium on all new fossil fuel leases for drilling offshore and on public lands. And I will ban fracking—everywhere.
She either believes she can actually do this – shut down entire industries on her own, with the stroke of a pen – or she is lying. That would be the less disturbing alternative. We have, as noted, become accustomed to leaders who lie. One would hope that we aren’t yet ready to roll over and put our paws in the air when they start conducting themselves like those South American dictators who dress up in military uniforms in order to wage war on the economies of their nations.
If Ms. Warren truly believes she would have the power, as President, to shut down fracking in this country, then why stop there? Why not confiscate all automobiles and trucks that do not meet some detailed and rigorous fuel efficiency standards? Get ‘em off the road.
She could also make carpooling mandatory. Ration gasoline. Limit the number of miles a citizen can travel by air. If people object – as you can imagine some might – then what are they going to do, write their representatives in Congress?
Ms. Warren and Mr. O’Rourke don’t mention the approval of Congress when they advance their schemes for confiscations and shut downs. Maybe they don’t think they need permission from Congress. Which leads one to wonder just what they expect the writing of laws is all about. If the President can do whatever seems like a good idea at the time, then what do we need a Congress – or a Constitution – for?
The whole business of president worship is troubling, distasteful, and a threat to the Republic. Presidents are a necessary evil. But the office attracts people of dangerous, totalitarian temperament. People like Theodore Roosevelt and Woodrow Wilson. These two were responsible for elevating the office to one that claims to speak for and lead the whole of the American people, thus opening the way for megalomaniacs like Lyndon Johnson and neurotics like Richard Nixon. So, urged on by what we once called “the press” and now think of as “the media,” Presidents presume to speak for “the American people,” to be agents of their will and to lead them in one quest or another on the road to greatness.
The United States of America is a nation of citizens, not subjects. We don’t need to follow self-styled “leaders,” who claim to know all the answers but in truth know mostly what the latest polls tell them.
The Constitution of the United States does not announce itself and its intentions with the words, “I the President.” It begins, magisterially, with, “We the People.”
Something our political class seems to have forgotten.
Geoffrey Norman is a former editor of Esquire magazine and is a regular contributor to the Wall Street Journal, Weekly Standard and National Review. He has authored more than 15 books and remains active shaping public policy discussions. He lives in Vermont.
Log In
