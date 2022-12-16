Just over a half–century ago, President Richard Nixon declared a “war on drugs.” Well, drugs obviously lasted longer than Nixon. And, fair to say, if there ever was such a “war,” then drugs are winning. Or, perhaps they won.

The nation will lose more than 100,000 souls to drugs this year. More than the number of Americans killed in action in Korea, Vietnam, Iraq, and Afghanistan combined. The war on drugs may be a construct; a metaphor, if you will, but the casualties are very real. More American lives are taken annually by drugs than by guns.

There is a federal agency – the Drug Enforcement Administration – tasked specifically with waging this war on drugs. The DEA’s budget for this fiscal year is more than three billion dollars. Not an eye-popping number in an age when the government runs deficits in excess of a trillion dollars. But like the man once said, “A billion here and a billion there, and pretty soon you are talking real money.”

And, anyway, when you talk about government spending money, the implied question is, or should be: “Are we getting our money’s worth?”

