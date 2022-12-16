Just over a half–century ago, President Richard Nixon declared a “war on drugs.” Well, drugs obviously lasted longer than Nixon. And, fair to say, if there ever was such a “war,” then drugs are winning. Or, perhaps they won.
The nation will lose more than 100,000 souls to drugs this year. More than the number of Americans killed in action in Korea, Vietnam, Iraq, and Afghanistan combined. The war on drugs may be a construct; a metaphor, if you will, but the casualties are very real. More American lives are taken annually by drugs than by guns.
There is a federal agency – the Drug Enforcement Administration – tasked specifically with waging this war on drugs. The DEA’s budget for this fiscal year is more than three billion dollars. Not an eye-popping number in an age when the government runs deficits in excess of a trillion dollars. But like the man once said, “A billion here and a billion there, and pretty soon you are talking real money.”
And, anyway, when you talk about government spending money, the implied question is, or should be: “Are we getting our money’s worth?”
Does anyone believe that if the DEA’s budget were cut by half, more deaths by overdose would follow? The more strict the laws and the more draconian the punishments, the greater the number of people using drugs … and dying. Law enforcement has succeeded in making a lot of drug-related arrests and, thus, sending a lot of people to prison. But does anyone feel any safer as a result?
So in many jurisdictions, drug users are not arrested and prosecuted. They are warned, publicly, not to “just say no,” but to be careful. If you are going to be shooting up, they are advised, then do it safely. Be sure you are carrying a drug that is legal and that will save you from death by overdose. That drug, Naloxone, is known by one of the names it is manufactured under. That would be Narcan. Every junkie knows the name. The smart ones have some handy when they are using. Just in case whatever it is they are putting into their bodies has been excessively cut with fentanyl, which is lethal in small doses. But which also makes for an intense high.
The trick is to survive it.
Many don’t. And, undoubtedly, many who do are not persuaded, even by a near-death experience, to give up drugs.
So … what’s next when it comes to America’s dance with drugs?
It is increasingly evident that we aren’t going to arrest or incarcerate our way out of our drug troubles. It may be that, in some sense, the illegality of drugs enhances their allure. The furtiveness and the danger have their own narcotic effect, contributing in their own way to the high. The criminality also enhances the high. Some addicts see themselves as outlaws. In the early stages anyway.
One wonders what sort of results society would see if drugs were simply not a matter of law. If, instead of arrests and treatments and rehab and all the rest of it, we simply said, in effect, “You want to shoot up, have at it. When you want help, we’ll be here. But the treatment will be tough.”
Recovering addicts wouldn’t be prisoners, exactly, but they would be in custody while they were learning how to live without drugs and relearning the simple skills necessary to live in the modern world. Things like holding a job and showing up on time. The quotidian stuff upon which so much of life depends and which drug users shed as they dive deeper into addiction.
Then, at the same time, drugs would be excluded from the category of extenuating circumstances if you commit crimes to support your habit. “You say you were high when you knocked off that liquor store? Well then, once you have served your time, if you decide to resume your career as a thief, then maybe you won’t get high before you go out and pull a job.”
And, then, one can hope for changes at the margins. For the stigmatization of adolescent users. Peer pressure is a mighty force and if a young user were made to feel “uncool,” that might be enough. In some cases, anyway.
Of course, if drugs were boring, nobody would ever use them. Getting high is exciting. And life can be boring and filled with drudgery. Most of the time, for most of us, it is. Young people, especially, have a low tolerance for boredom. Drugs are exciting and dangerous. Being illegal contributes to their allure.
But the drugs are not going away. And we will have to learn to live with that if we hope to ever get along without them.
Geoffrey Norman is a former editor of Esquire magazine and is a regular contributor to the Wall Street Journal, Weekly Standard and National Review. He has authored more than 15 books and remains active shaping public policy discussions. He lives in Vermont.
