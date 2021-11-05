Some people, it seems, never got the word about General Cornwalls’ troops grounding their arms at Yorktown while the band played “A World Turned Upside Down.” That happened not quite two and a half centuries ago, so some aphasia among the international society set might be understandable. Or maybe they just never got over the fact that, while they might think of themselves as “royalty,” in America they are looked upon as a bunch of pretentious, high-living loafers.
In America, we do not bow and curtsey and address people who ought to know better as “your highness,” and such. George Washington could probably have had himself made king and things would be different. But he understood what the war he and his troops had fought was all about and he went back to the farm after two terms as President of the United States.
Still, there are some – like a certain woman named “Markle” – who still think of themselves as nobility or royalty or whatever and fling their titles around in the expectation that we Americans should be impressed and get on doing whatever it is they want us to do.
The most recent example of this delusional behavior is that of a certain Megan Markle who calls herself the “Duchess of Sussex.”
Ms. Markle (sounds like a character out of Agatha Christie, doesn’t it?) is in favor of the great big, fix-everything legislation that President Biden (note the title) has put forward and congress is currently debating. Seems that Markle believes that the bill is vital and urgent enough for her to use whatever influence she has in the cause if getting it passed and signed into law.
So she decided to work the phones.
She somehow got the mobile numbers of some members of congress and made a few calls. One wonders how her royal wonderfulness would feel if some impertinent stranger got her number and called to bend her ear about some urgent cause. She, after all, is the “Duchess of Sussex,” and not just anybody can call her on the telephone.
Well, it is a free country and since she had the numbers, she was entitled to make the calls. Just as those receiving them would have been entitled to tell her to go climb a tree. Before hanging up.
The calls, themselves, aren’t such a big deal. The people we send to Washington are, no doubt, accustomed to unwanted and unexpected calls from people with some sort of pressing need. Comes with the territory. It wasn’t so long ago, that you might board an airplane and find yourself sitting next to the person who represented you in congress. This was back before politicians became – and came to think of themselves as – celebrities.
But back to the Duck of Sussex.
She did not, it seems, introduce herself to the people she was calling as a concerned citizen. But, rather, by her title.
One has to suppose that she did this in the expectation that it would swing some weight. That the person at the other end would experience something just short of rapture at the thought of being called, on the telephone, by royalty.
One of the curiosities of history is how much time it takes for bad ideas and institutions to truly die and how seldom they do. Nobody makes the argument for slavery any longer. Or cannibalism. But for some reason, the idea of royalty endures. It has survived one heir to the throne’s close flirtation with Nazism in the years preceding the Second World War. Being chummy with Hitler’s goons wasn’t enough to cost him his job but cavorting with – and marrying – an American divorcée was.
They set standards, those royals, and they live down to them.
The current monarch seems like a good sort and she has taken her duties seriously. During her reign, a citizen of the Commonwealth became the first person to reach the top of the world. The symbolism is almost trite.
Well, it has been a long time since Hillary summited Everest. And the end of Elizabeth’s reign is near. It might be a good idea if, before she exits the stage of history, she were to dissolve the whole business. Sell off all the castles and the hunting and riding properties. Give the crowns and the jewels to some museum. Cut off all the freeloading offspring and suggest they find honest work. Her epitaph might be, “It’s over. Thank God.”
And meanwhile, Ms. Markle, who is said to be considering a run for the office of President of the United States, could drop the “Duchess” act and hit the road. Visit a few state fairs and rodeos and rock concerts and mix it up with some real Americans.
She might learn something.
Geoffrey Norman is a former editor of Esquire magazine and is a regular contributor to the Wall Street Journal, Weekly Standard and National Review. He has authored more than 15 books and remains active shaping public policy discussions. He lives in Vermont.
