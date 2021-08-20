President’s press conference was either a disaster or a mild success … depends on who is passing judgment. What nobody is saying, however, is that the events that made the press conference necessary were anything but a catastrophe for the United States and a tragedy for tens of thousands of Afghanis. Words, no matter how artful, can take you only so far.
But you do need words. When John F. Kennedy was forced into a corner by the Bay of Pigs disaster – a humiliating defeat for him and a big win for the Soviet Union – he rose rhetorically to the occasion and declared that the United States did, “… not intend to be lectured on ‘intervention’ by those whose character was stamped for all time on the bloody streets of Budapest.”
That sort of good, tough language has been missing from President Biden’s speeches and press conferences when it may have never been needed more urgently.
Because this is a defeat of historic proportions. The United States – and the West, in general – lost more than a battle, or a campaign. Afghanistan was the defeat of a vision.
The entire reason for the United States’ conduct of foreign policy for at least the last two decades has been nation-building. The larger faith has been a belief in “globalism.” Both were sustained by a hard certainty in the military superiority of the United States and the rightness of the cause … convictions that have been called into question. And that is putting it gently.
The nation-building crusade in Afghanistan has been, arguably, the most ambitious in history. Even the best-intentioned colonial powers – like Great Britain – never attempted to modify the social and religious arrangements of the people whose lands they occupied. They were there to exploit. As gently as possible in the case of the British. As ruthlessly as necessary in the case of, say, Belgium or France.
in Afghanistan, we were not there to exploit. Which is unsurprising since there isn’t much there that is worth the trouble. Except, perhaps, opium. We were there to bring enlightenment. Ours was a cause that had a certain missionary quality to it. We were going to take a nation that was locked into a set of feudal arrangements and bring it into the modern, democratic, enlightened world.
As part of the crusade for globalism.
And it failed.
So, the rhetoric of the John F. Kennedy – or Winston Churchill, to use the salient example – is not suitable to the occasion. They were responding to defeats by saying that there was no chance of quitting. That we would all soldier on.
This is different. There is no chance that we will soldier on in Afghanistan in the name of equal rights for women or globalism or anything else. We might fight to get our people out – and one devoutly wishes this to be so – and to save as many of our Afghani friends and allies as possible.
But the cause is finished. We won’t be going back so that Afghanistan might be spared rule by the Taliban and enjoy the fruits of globalism.
So the wooden, slightly tongue-tied, always semi-inarticulate Joe Biden was probably the perfect spokesperson to preside over this defeat. We won’t be “fighting them on the beaches,” or any of that Churchillian stuff. We will be asking them for permission to get our people out of what is now their country.
And once that is done, we won’t be coming back.
One hopes – probably forlornly – that getting our people out can be accomplished without much further bloodshed or embarrassment. And, then, one hopes that the next thing will be some sober thinking about where this has left us.
There will be consequences.
The nations that are accustomed to viewing us as allies will have serious second thoughts and begin to make other arrangements. The nations that view us as rivals will sense opportunity. The nations that see us as enemies will make plans.
The talk among people who speculate on military scenarios is about Taiwan. China wants to bring the renegade island back into the fold and has been, for years, deterred by the possibility that the U.S. would intervene to prevent it.
And now?
Does anyone believe that American voters wouldn’t look skeptically at actions and policies that might lead to war with China when we couldn’t make such things work in Afghanistan?
And might Iran not think that warnings from the United States can be safely disregarded.
Russia would likely think the same.
The crusade for globalism might, in fact, have yielded a world that, when it comes to the cause of peace among nations, is even less united – and more dangerous – than before.
Which was the tone, if not the text, of the President’s message.
Geoffrey Norman is a former editor of Esquire magazine and is a regular contributor to the Wall Street Journal, Weekly Standard and National Review. He has authored more than 15 books and remains active shaping public policy discussions. He lives in Vermont.
