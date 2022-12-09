It seems possible – even likely – that we have come to the end of the road with Donald Trump. This road, anyway. And one wonders why it has taken so long. And how he was ever able to attract so many followers and why they were so passionate in their support
Trump was often described as a “populist.” In the mold of, say, Huey P. Long. Or George Wallace. He appealed to people who thought themselves “forgotten” by the establishment and the elites Left behind by the digital revolution. Their kids did not go to college but their taxes subsidized loans to those who did. And who were now saying that they shouldn’t have to pay the money back.
The Trump voter burned with resentment of those “elites,” and Trump was happy to pour fuel on the fire.
But he was never a real leader or even a real politician. He is a showman. For him, politics is a stage. Being President meant the spotlight was always on him and he was always performing. He didn’t give long, thoughtful speeches. He delivered rants. The appeal was – and still is – glandular.
He would say anything if he thought it might advance the cause. Which was … Donald Trump. He recently proposed junking the Constitution in order to overturn the last election. That would be the one in which he was defeated.
Though he would never admit to that.
Victory, you see, was stolen from him.
Because he can’t lose. Doesn’t lose. Not ever.
There is a possibility that he will now be indicted and even put on trial for various crimes. And one hopes, at first, that this happens. That it might put the lie to his claim that the election was “stolen.”
But …
There would be more headlines and breathless broadcasts of the news. He would be center-stage again. And loving every minute. No evidence would serve to embarrass him. Nothing would be revealed that would provoke remorse in him.
The age of Trump would drag on, in a different form, for weeks. Months. Maybe even years.
He may not run for President again, but this is far from certain. If he does, it will be more of the same but at a higher volume and a fever pitch.
Would the networks dial back on their coverage of Trump and deny him the spotlight he craves, the way a junkie lusts for the needle. And this may be happening already. The act – and that’s what it is – is wearing thin/ Even among those who were his most passionate followers on Fox.
People are beginning to tire of him and his offenses against decorum, such as breaking bread with notorious anti-semites. For some, the last straw came years ago. As, for instance, when he disparaged John McCain as having been “captured.” This, in Trump’s mind, disqualified McCain as a real hero.
Trump, of course, was never “captured.” Or, more accurately, blown out of the sky. He never served. And, yet, he never shut up. And certainly never apologized.
That would have been weak.
But that was in the last campaign when populist anger began to simmer and eventually boil over in Trump’s election.
Another sort of politician might have been able to harness that anger and ride it to glory. One with the political patience to build coalitions and the rhetorical skills to inspire friends and bring enemies around. One who could, like Lincoln, appeal to “the better angels of our nature,” and plead that “… we are not enemies, but friends. We must not be enemies. Though passion may have strained it must not break our bonds of affection.”
One suspects that Donald Trump would consider that sissy talk.
Now that he is on a losing streak, Trump is not likely to change. He will become more so. He cannot admit defeat or acknowledge failure. So we will hear more about stolen elections and about how much better things were when he was president. He will probably make another run for the White House. If, that is, he is not on trial or in jail.
His best chance is for Biden and his administration to fail. Not in the ordinary, pedestrian, political sense. But in a way that leaves millions of voters believing that their only hope is with a strong man. Someone who is willing to stand up to … well, whomever. Someone who doesn’t back down.
Donald Trump’s political survival and even, perhaps, salvation is in the hands of President Biden and his administration. Bring on a serious recession or runaway inflation – or both – and the people who really feel it will be longing for Trump redux.
And would vote to make it happen.
Geoffrey Norman is a former editor of Esquire magazine and is a regular contributor to the Wall Street Journal, Weekly Standard and National Review. He has authored more than 15 books and remains active shaping public policy discussions. He lives in Vermont.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.