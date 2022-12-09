It seems possible – even likely – that we have come to the end of the road with Donald Trump. This road, anyway. And one wonders why it has taken so long. And how he was ever able to attract so many followers and why they were so passionate in their support

Trump was often described as a “populist.” In the mold of, say, Huey P. Long. Or George Wallace. He appealed to people who thought themselves “forgotten” by the establishment and the elites Left behind by the digital revolution. Their kids did not go to college but their taxes subsidized loans to those who did. And who were now saying that they shouldn’t have to pay the money back.

The Trump voter burned with resentment of those “elites,” and Trump was happy to pour fuel on the fire.

But he was never a real leader or even a real politician. He is a showman. For him, politics is a stage. Being President meant the spotlight was always on him and he was always performing. He didn’t give long, thoughtful speeches. He delivered rants. The appeal was – and still is – glandular.

