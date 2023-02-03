Perhaps the most persuasive argument for voting for President Biden in the last election was the one about how his election would take us back to a time when politics and government were boring. That a Biden presidency would bring relief from non-stop scandals, punctuated by the occasional impeachment. “Make politics boring again” may not be much of a campaign slogan but it was an implicit promise of the Biden campaign and it worked.

Sort of, anyway.

But, as seems is always the case, the campaign promise has been discarded. And those who were suckers enough to buy into it have been betrayed.

A crucial element in today’s scandal is a laptop computer. Which, in an eerie way, recalls two of the other great political scandals of history – the Dreyfus Affair and the Hiss-Chambers Case – where the lethal instrument was something recorded on paper. Or microfilm, as the case may be. The turning point with Dreyfus came with the exposure of Colonel Henry’s forgeries. Henry later committed suicide. Today, he would probably get a book contract and a tour on the talk show circuit.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.