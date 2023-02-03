Perhaps the most persuasive argument for voting for President Biden in the last election was the one about how his election would take us back to a time when politics and government were boring. That a Biden presidency would bring relief from non-stop scandals, punctuated by the occasional impeachment. “Make politics boring again” may not be much of a campaign slogan but it was an implicit promise of the Biden campaign and it worked.
Sort of, anyway.
But, as seems is always the case, the campaign promise has been discarded. And those who were suckers enough to buy into it have been betrayed.
A crucial element in today’s scandal is a laptop computer. Which, in an eerie way, recalls two of the other great political scandals of history – the Dreyfus Affair and the Hiss-Chambers Case – where the lethal instrument was something recorded on paper. Or microfilm, as the case may be. The turning point with Dreyfus came with the exposure of Colonel Henry’s forgeries. Henry later committed suicide. Today, he would probably get a book contract and a tour on the talk show circuit.
Fast forward to the United States in the mid-20th century when the country was riveted by the trial of Alger Hiss. The charge was perjury (the statute of limitations having run out on charges of treason) and the crucial bit of evidence was something called “the pumpkin papers.”
These were classified microfilmed documents that Alger Hiss had secretly taken from the State Department where he worked. He passed the documents along to Whittaker Chambers who had been a spy for the Soviet Union before turning on his Marxist faith and testifying about his own treasonous past. The “pumpkin” part is derived from the fact that Chambers briefly hid the documents in a hollowed-out pumpkin.
This might seem like something a hyper-ventilating spy novelist would come up with, but it is true. You could, as they say, “look it up.” Or, to be current, “Google it.” And there is, in fact, a book about those events and their times that is still worth reading. It is called Witness and the author is Whittaker Chambers. It is a 20th-century classic.
The saga of Hunter Biden’s laptop is not up to that. It is, in fact, sort of sad and sleazy.
Seems Biden dropped his computer off for some repair work and never came back for it. This was at a bad time in his life. He was using drugs, heavily in debt, and his marriage was a shambles.
Eventually and, perhaps, inevitably, the contents of the laptop made it into the public domain.
There was material on the laptop that could be damaging to the Biden campaign. Which the New York Post revealed in what was once called a “front page exposé.” The response from the Bidens, and their media defenders, was to deny the story’s provenance. The laptop was not Hunter’s. Or, even if it was, the contents were … forgeries.
Interestingly, some fifty national security types – including a recent head of the CIA – publicly argued that the release of the laptop and its contents had “… all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation.”
In one of the Presidential debates, Biden indignantly dismissed the laptop story as a “Russian plant,” citing “five former heads of the CIA” who say it’s “a bunch of garbage.”
Hunter Biden would have known then what he seems to admit now. Namely, that the laptop was his. In fact, he is now adamant about it and demanding the prosecution of those responsible for stealing the laptop and its contents, which he describes as his “personal data.”
It seems, then, that the Russians are off the hook.
As for what Paul Harvey called “the rest of the story,” who knows?
And, more to the point, who cares?
You can’t walk down a sidewalk in Washington, D.C., these days without tripping over a special prosecutor. Over the last few years, Congress has found time for two impeachment proceedings. This may explain why it hasn’t gotten around to balancing the budget or appropriating money except by “omnibus” spending bills which run to thousands of pages that nobody has time to read
If there is evidence on the laptop that Hunter Biden broke the law, then maybe he should be prosecuted. But it will be pretty tawdry stuff. Hunter Biden and some associates trying to cash in on his name and proximity to the President? Ordinary old crooked politics, man. Ho hum.
No sense that the survival of the republic is at stake, like in the Dreyfus case. No sense, certainly, that the fate of Western civilization hangs in the balance, as in the Cold War days of Hiss-Chambers.
Just graft.
We need a better class of scandal.
Geoffrey Norman is a former editor of Esquire magazine and is a regular contributor to the Wall Street Journal, Weekly Standard and National Review. He has authored more than 15 books and remains active shaping public policy discussions. He lives in Vermont.
