It is Labor Day weekend and the candidates are working at a pace that would suggest that election day is only two months off. But, no, that would next Labor Day. We can expect campaigning at a pace like this for another fourteen months. More than four hundred days.
One wonders if the republic and its citizens can survive it. As for the candidates … who cares? They chose to inflict this thing on the rest of us. You read about the brutal schedules of events and the pressure of the press scrutiny and the toll it takes on the candidates not all of whom are exactly in the physical prime of life. But instead of sympathetic thoughts, you think, “Yeah, well serves them right.”
Most of the candidates have jobs for which they are compensated with public funds. They miss votes in the Senate or the House. They ignore their duties as governor or mayor or whatever. And this is just the pubic side of their neglects. They also have spouses. Children, perhaps. Grandchildren, maybe. Friends with whom they would be playing golf or poker or sipping Chardonay if they were not out pressing the flesh and speaking tiresome platitudes or warning, shrilly, that this is the most important election in the history of the Republic, if not since the beginning of time.
Nobody believes any of it. Not even in the way you would believe the sales pitch of someone who is trying to convince you to buy a new car. That person would have to stick to the hard, durable matters like price, gas mileage, warranty protection, and the like. With a nod, perhaps, to how cool you would look in this new set of wheels and how slick owning this buggy would make you feel.
But the car salesman knows he can only go so far. He can’t promise you that owning the new vehicle will get your kid into a great college, make your spouse love you again, get you a big promotion at work.
The candidates for President feel no such inhibitions. They are out there promising to fix everything that has gone wrong not merely in the republic but in the world. Or, to use the preferred locution, “the planet.”
Bernie Sanders recently rolled out a plan for coping with climate change that will cost many trillions. More than sixteen of them, in fact, over a period of 15 years. The money would buy a 100% renewable transportation and electric grid by 2030. This is pretty bold stuff, one has to admit. But there is more. By 2050 we will have achieved “complete decarbonization,” and created more than 20 million well-paying jobs along the way.
This was all soberly reported by serious news outlets.
Sanders, of course, is sufficiently humorless and delusional about the ability of government to accomplish things on a grand scale that he just might actually believe this stuff. After all, he had some complimentary things to say about China’s success in bringing people out of poverty. That would include, presumably, the 65 million that the state apparatus in China murdered by one means or another over the last seventy or so years.
That would be a case of government doing really big things so you wonder why Sanders didn’t mention it.
But, then, things promised during this ludicrously premature campaign are not “promises” in any real sense of that word. The candidates don’t intend to keep them and have no idea, anyway, of how to do so. Presidents don’t just convert the generation of all he nation’s electricity to renewable means by calling an aide, dictating an order, and then putting a signature to it. There are a few intermediate steps, to include the passage of legislation, the appropriation of money, the creation of bureaucracies … and that is the easy part. After that comes the permitting and construction. These days, it takes half a century to get a highway bypass from conception to the day the first vehicle puts rubber on its surface.
But all this misses the point. Which is … running for President.
Anyone feeling compelled to do this should, first of all, not be trusted by the rest of us. The hubris, the self-delusion, the megalomania … these are dangerous people. And the media institutions that follow them and report their every word with breathless seriousness are to be treated with equally cynical suspicion. CNN will be devoting some seven hours one day next week to a discussion of climate change. Ten presidential candidates will enlighten viewers about their plans for this crisis which is, by the way, always described as “existential.”
Those ten will be looking for votes. The network will be looking for viewers.
And election day will still be over a year away.
Geoffrey Norman is a former editor of Esquire magazine and is a regular contributor to the Wall Street Journal, Weekly Standard and National Review. He has authored more than 15 books and remains active shaping public policy discussions. He lives in Vermont.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.