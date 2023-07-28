The Hunter Biden story is … well, it is sleazy. To the point where sexually explicit photographs of him (aka “pornography”) are being circulated in the House of Representatives by a member for whom there is no uncrossable bridge when it comes to waging war on the Bidens.

For those people, and for the tabloid press, Hunter Biden is an easy and irresistible target. He was set to plead guilty to breaking the law with regard to taxes (he didn’t pay them) and guns (he lied on the federal form you are required to fill out before you can buy one). And the prosecutors were prepared to let him walk, provided he didn’t do it again and stayed clean.

The deal fell through when the judge found it … well, sort of unorthodox.

She told the prosecutors to try again and come back in a month.

