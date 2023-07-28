The Hunter Biden story is … well, it is sleazy. To the point where sexually explicit photographs of him (aka “pornography”) are being circulated in the House of Representatives by a member for whom there is no uncrossable bridge when it comes to waging war on the Bidens.
For those people, and for the tabloid press, Hunter Biden is an easy and irresistible target. He was set to plead guilty to breaking the law with regard to taxes (he didn’t pay them) and guns (he lied on the federal form you are required to fill out before you can buy one). And the prosecutors were prepared to let him walk, provided he didn’t do it again and stayed clean.
The deal fell through when the judge found it … well, sort of unorthodox.
She told the prosecutors to try again and come back in a month.
So the Hunter Biden melodrama/scandal will play on. To the delight, no doubt, of certain rabid elements of the media and those who see the world through lenses tinted with partisanship.
In a merciful universe, the whole thing would just go away and we would all be spared photographs of Hunter Biden in formal attire attending state dinners. Who, one wonders, invited him and why?
But it is nice to see him fully dressed.
There would be no more stories about the child that he fathered with an “exotic dancer” he was “dating” at the time. The child is now four years old. Joe and Jill Biden will not acknowledge that they are the grandparents. Which has somehow become a matter of enough national importance to attract the attention of one of the New York Times’ star columnists.
“The president’s cold shoulder — and heart — is counter,” Maureen Dowd writes, “to every message he has sent for decades, and it’s out of sync with the America he wants to continue to lead.”
Maybe. But one feels sure that the President’s team had the whole business poll-tested before he decided to turn his back on the child.
In the sleaze sweepstakes, Biden will always be outclassed by Donald Trump, who embodies vulgarity. But that has become old news. Hunter, drugs, and hookers … that’s what’s hot now.
Leading one to wonder … why?
Perhaps, one thinks, it is because the state of our politics is so dismal.
It has been a long time since we’ve had a win. We make bold promises and, almost inevitably, fail to deliver. When John F. Kennedy declared that the United States should “commit itself to achieving the goal, before this decade is out, of landing a man on the Moon and returning him safely to the Earth,” there were plenty of skeptics. But we got it done.
Kennedy, however, also asserted that the U.S. would “… pay any price, bear any burden, meet any hardship, support any friend, oppose any foe, in order to assure the survival and the success of liberty.”
He sent troops to Vietnam. They were called “advisors,” but nobody was deceived.
We lost in Vietnam.
Kennedy’s successor declared a “war on poverty.”
We lost that one, too.
And, then, there was the “War on Drugs.” The failure of that one is pretty much captured by the photographs of Hunter Biden that are circulating across the internet. Or by street scene footage from the city of San Francisco.
That war ended in a rout. Drugs won.
The Hunter Biden stories and photographs are proof of a kind. They make good tabloid fodder. But one wonders what sort of “message” they send. Especially when merged with Biden’s legal problems and the likelihood that he will avoid doing the kind of prison time that less fortunate violators of gun and drug laws have done.
It is diverting to wonder just how it might have gone if the prosecutors had decided to come down hard and make an example of Hunter Biden. Show the world that there is equal – and equally firm – justice for all. Make him do some time so that instead of photographs of him at the White House in evening dress, the tabloids would run smuggled shots of him in the yard, wearing prison denim. This might not do much to advance the war on drugs, but it might help make the case that no one is above the law. An antique notion that the story of Hunter Biden renders laughable.
For now, Hunter Biden is free. Spending lots of time at the White House, accompanying his father on Air Force One when he is traveling somewhere on “official business” and, one hopes, staying clean.
Addiction is an undeniably terrible thing. If Hunter Biden is truly repentant, perhaps he should hang up the tux and work, inconspicuously, helping other addicts.
That might actually be a win.
Geoffrey Norman is a former editor of Esquire magazine and is a regular contributor to the Wall Street Journal, Weekly Standard and National Review. He has authored more than 15 books and remains active shaping public policy discussions. He lives in Vermont.
