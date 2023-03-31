Cloudy with rain and snow early changing to all rain and becoming intermittent late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 34F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..
Donald Trump has been indicted and, while this may be bad news for the country, it could turn out to be the best thing to happen to cable news since O.J. Simpson rode his Bronco to glory.
Awards will be won, and careers will be made. Experts will be interviewed ad nauseam. Panel discussions will go on into the late hours. Documentaries will be filmed.
This is what passes for history in the media age. But, then, as some sage once said, “History is just one damned thing after another.” Or, in our age, one damned scandal after another.
For almost half a century now, Trump has been a nearly inexhaustible resource for the universe of pulp non-fiction, and this could be its finest hour … until the next one comes along.
The usual scolds will make the usual arguments about how the tabloids and cable networks are sensationalizing things that should be treated with the utmost seriousness and gravity. And one will wonder just what planet these critics are living on. It wasn’t that long ago, after all, that the fate of the Republic turned on the source of a stain on a certain blue dress.
Still, there will be plenty of opportunities for the scolds, and one expects they will take advantage of them. After all, something like this doesn’t come along every day. Without the Trump indictment, these people might have been reduced to discussing the fact Russia is about to assume command of the U.N. Security Council, with no sign that Mr. Putin plans to take time off from his campaign of slaughter in Ukraine to attend to world peace. But this is of no interest to the media. Not when there is a drama in which Donald Trump and a woman with the stage name “Stormy Daniels” play the lead parts.
No need to check the ratings to see which of those two stories draws in the viewers.
And in the case of The Don vs. Stormy, it won’t necessarily be all sleaze. There are, in fact, some matters of substance in the saga.
We will hear, ad nauseam, the phrase, “No one is above the law.” Or some variant. This is a comforting cliché, but, of course, it isn’t true. Not in the strictest sense, anyway. Prosecutors decide to pursue some cases and take a pass on others. And they don’t always base their decisions on matters of fact or law. On a form he was required to fill out when purchasing a firearm, Hunter Biden denied being a drug user.
Biden was, of course, using cocaine at the time and later, of course, wrote a book about it. He was never charged, and the prosecutors surely had their reasons. They make those judgement calls all the time.
To the layman, this sort of thing seems Byzantine. In the Trump matter, for instance, the prosecutors will attempt to prove he paid hush money to an “adult film star.” The money was the price of her silence about an affair she had with Trump.
Shocking. Simply shocking.
Interestingly, the blackmailer is not charged with extortion. Which, in the understanding of most laymen, is a crime. But Stormy is, evidently, being given a pass.
Well, we can depend on those late-night cable television shows and their panels of lawyers to clear all this up. As well as the confusion about the statute of limitations that ran out on Trump’s crime a while back.
The prosecutors have found a clever workaround. Something about how the time that Trump wasn’t living in New York doesn’t actually count. Again, hard to understand, but the late-show lawyers will surely clear it up. However, Michael Avenatti, the legal analyst who rode to talk show glory during the first Trump impeachment, will be unavailable. He is doing time for, among other things, stealing money from a client who goes by the name … “Stormy Daniels.”
Still, other lawyers can be counted on to unravel these mysteries for the rubes.
While there is much to be mined in these legal mysteries, the political unknowns might be even more beguiling. How will an indictment play for Trump in the primaries? What if he is tried and acquitted? There is the old line about how if you take aim at a tyrant, you’d best not miss. Indictments are easy. An able prosecutor can, in street language, “indict a ham sandwich.”
A conviction is a different thing. It takes only one juror to throw sand in the prosecutor’s gears. Trump and his most passionate supporters would see an acquittal not as a narrow escape but as vindication.
He would, then, have survived two impeachments and one felony bust.
He and his supporters might believe he is immortal.
Geoffrey Norman is a former editor of Esquire magazine and is a regular contributor to the Wall Street Journal, Weekly Standard and National Review. He has authored more than 15 books and remains active shaping public policy discussions. He lives in Vermont.
