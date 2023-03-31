Donald Trump has been indicted and, while this may be bad news for the country, it could turn out to be the best thing to happen to cable news since O.J. Simpson rode his Bronco to glory.

Awards will be won, and careers will be made. Experts will be interviewed ad nauseam. Panel discussions will go on into the late hours. Documentaries will be filmed.

This is what passes for history in the media age. But, then, as some sage once said, “History is just one damned thing after another.” Or, in our age, one damned scandal after another.

For almost half a century now, Trump has been a nearly inexhaustible resource for the universe of pulp non-fiction, and this could be its finest hour … until the next one comes along.

