The United States will soon end its military presence in Afghanistan and the Taliban will take over the governing – such as it is – of that unfortunate nation. Hopes that the U.S. might midwife its transformation into a modern state with, among other things, equal rights for women, have proven forlorn. We will leave behind a lot of construction and equipment and take, one hopes, those Afghanis who worked for us and were loyal to us.
There will, almost certainly, be recriminations.
One wonders, first, if this outcome was inevitable or if things might have ended differently. And, then, if we have learned anything. The motives for the Afghanistan enterprise were a mix of idealism and hard military calculations. We could not permit the existence of a safe haven for Muslim extremists after 9/11. It was, after all, where Osama bin Ladin and his Al Qaeda followers plotted the attacks of 9/11. When we leave, Afghanistan will, once again, be an operational base for terrorists.
Could this have been foreseen when we sent the first American troops into that country and some Special Forces operators actually waged war on horseback? Or were the people in the U.S. government who are supposed to understand these things just naive?
Between going in to disrupt – and possibly even eliminate – the threat and staying out and being attacked again, what was the choice?
There was hope that American intervention might result in the transmogrification of Afghanistan. That it might become a modern nation with free elections, equal rights for women, and all the rest of the Western liberal agenda.
After twenty years of trying, that hope is in ashes.
Islam has not endured through the centuries because it is indifferently attached to its core beliefs. American and European leaders who pay lip service – if that – to whichever Church they claim to belong to, cannot grasp the fact that many Muslims are willing – indeed, eager – to die for their faith.
If we were going to make Afghanistan into a modern, tolerant nation where girls were actually permitted to go to school and, after graduation, do important work, then we were going to have to dig in for a long and expensive haul. We were going to have to become imperialists.
And that wasn’t going to happen.
The United States is not an imperial power. But the country’s leadership class cannot seem to understand, or accept, this fact. The war cost the U.S. over two trillion dollars. Over two thousand U.S. troops were killed in the fighting. The Afghans suffered many more casualties, civilian and military.
And, one asks, for what?
There is something that is both naive and arrogant in the nature of our “globalists.” They believe that sufficient applications of their superior insights and intelligence will do the trick. Everyone will have adequate housing, a good education, free health care, and … well, the whole package.
If ever there were a case to test the soundness of this conviction, then Afghanistan would be it. The enterprise began during the administration of George W. Bush and continued on through the Obama and Trump years. President Biden will preside over its demise. It is, truly, a bi-partisan failure.
President Biden was skeptical about the enterprise when he was Vice-President. But he was not sufficiently opposed to it that he spoke out or offered to resign. Nor was he able to persuade others that the thing was not working and that making it work would be expensive … even if it were possible.
One wonders what might have happened if he had resigned in protest and become a public advocate for withdrawal.
But that didn’t happen and when he was campaigning for the Democratic nomination and against President Trump, he was equivocal in his positions. He promised that American combat troops would be out of Afghanistan by the end of his first term.
If the whole enterprise counts as a failure, then Biden clearly did not do enough to prevent it. He went along.
There are a lot of fingerprints on this epic failure. One wonders if anyone will step up and accept responsibility. Or will the experts and globalists simply move on and train their high-powered brains on the next chapter in their endless effort to mold a rational world that behaves itself in a way that conforms to their thinking.
Will they continue to peddle the old bromide about a “new world order” and the sparkling promise of globalism. Or will they give it up and admit that the world is a messy place and that the future is likely to resemble the past. Which might be worth studying.
Afghanistan, after all, had never been conquered before we went in. And its record is still perfect.
Geoffrey Norman is a former editor of Esquire magazine and is a regular contributor to the Wall Street Journal, Weekly Standard and National Review. He has authored more than 15 books and remains active shaping public policy discussions. He lives in Vermont.
