Back in late January, a reporter who covers health and medicine for the Washington Post wrote an article with this catchy title: Get a Grippe, America: The flu is a much bigger threat than coronavirus, for now.
That probably got a few laughs around the newsroom. Journalists like a good pun almost as much as they appreciate a tone of condescension and intellectual superiority. But the writer wasn’t making it up. He was reporting what his sources were telling him and his sources were “experts.” This wasn’t the only example of the experts getting it wrong about the virus. They have gotten it wrong about a lot of things over the years. Especially the big things.
The charitable explanation for this is that people believe what they want to believe and then write it up as news. The story the Post writer went with wasn’t factually better than the alternative. But it did play to his desires and preconceptions and those, most likely, of his editors and readers.
The mayor of New York was, in those days, telling people to get out and enjoy life. His subordinates were reassuring New Yorkers that the subways were safe. Which goes beyond wishful thinking and into the realm of the delusional.
