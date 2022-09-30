Hard not to feel a certain ambivalence about the forgiveness of student debt, which President Biden has declared. On the one hand, nobody was forced to borrow that money. If they were smart enough to go to college, then presumably they understood that when you “borrow” money, you assume an obligation to pay it back. It isn’t always easy but then, life is hard. You don’t have to be a college graduate to understand that.
Actually, on the evidence, it could be better if you aren’t. There seem to be a lot of people who went to college on money borrowed through the government, who think it is monstrously unfair that they have to pay it back. There are high school dropouts with a better understanding of basic finance.
And, then, there is the matter of those who did not take out loans from the government to pay their school bills. They worked part-time jobs and their parents took out second mortgages and so forth. And now, in a sort of roundabout way, those people, and their children, will be picking up the tab – part of it anyway – of those who borrowed and now cannot pay what they owe. And, then, there are the people who did not go to college. Who went to work and paid their taxes. Why, they wonder, should they be stuck with the bad debts of people who spent four years studying art history and smoking dope.
That last part may not be fair but there is no way to design a debt forgiveness program that is “fair.” Not as long as the people who borrowed the money are not the people paying it back. The forgiveness program may, in some way, “promote the general welfare,” but it also leaves a lot of people feeling like they have been shafted.
Again.
Well, whatever. It is nowhere written that life is “fair.”
But there is another ‘f-word’ that applies to the student debt debacle and about which there can’t be much disagreement. The word, of course, is “failure.”
It began with programs that enabled students to borrow as much as they needed while colleges and universities charged as much as they could. These programs were hatched in Washington, of course, and they must have seemed like a good idea at the time.
So students and their families borrowed, the schools expanded and built lavish facilities, the politicians voted for the necessary appropriations and went home to take their victory laps. It was free beer and wide roads all the way down.
Then reality intervened. As it always does.
We began reading stories about young people carrying debt loads in the six figures. The degrees the money had paid for didn’t translate into the kind of jobs where they could expect to pay off the debt no matter how long they lived.
So … time for the government to step in and rescue us all from a situation it had created. The old scenario of the arsonist who is also a fireman.
We aren’t hearing much about how this whole mess is a creation of government. And not just your ordinary, tedious, road-building, mail-delivering government but the kind that can do big things. No green eyeshades here, boss. We don’t study columns of figures. We are about ambitious things. We have vision.
The prophets of big government see utopia everywhere they look. And they never look back. If they did, they would see a record of recent, epic failures. And the greater the ambition, the more disastrous the failure.
These failures often begin with a declaration of “war.”
Way back in the ’60s, Lyndon Johnson envisioned a “Great Society,” the achievement of which called for a “War on Poverty.” So far as is known, poverty has not yet admitted defeat.
There was also a “War on Drugs.” The Drug Enforcement Administration is budgeted at more than $3 billion a year. Last year more Americans died of drug overdoses than were killed in action during the Vietnam war.
Then, there was the war in Afghanistan. It was decidedly not a metaphorical war. And it was an expensive defeat in terms of lives, treasure, and American standing in the world.
Government seems tempted, over and over, to do big things and there is something a little touching, almost endearing, about the faith of those in Washington who believe that money is no obstacle. That, in fact, there are no obstacles.
What they fail to realize is that each failure makes it that much harder to recruit for the next ambitious undertaking … whether or not it is called a “war.”
The roll call of big failures is what Americans will increasingly remember about their government.
And whose fault is that?
Geoffrey Norman is a former editor of Esquire magazine and is a regular contributor to the Wall Street Journal, Weekly Standard and National Review. He has authored more than 15 books and remains active shaping public policy discussions. He lives in Vermont.
