Hard not to feel a certain ambivalence about the forgiveness of student debt, which President Biden has declared. On the one hand, nobody was forced to borrow that money. If they were smart enough to go to college, then presumably they understood that when you “borrow” money, you assume an obligation to pay it back. It isn’t always easy but then, life is hard. You don’t have to be a college graduate to understand that.

Actually, on the evidence, it could be better if you aren’t. There seem to be a lot of people who went to college on money borrowed through the government, who think it is monstrously unfair that they have to pay it back. There are high school dropouts with a better understanding of basic finance.

And, then, there is the matter of those who did not take out loans from the government to pay their school bills. They worked part-time jobs and their parents took out second mortgages and so forth. And now, in a sort of roundabout way, those people, and their children, will be picking up the tab – part of it anyway – of those who borrowed and now cannot pay what they owe. And, then, there are the people who did not go to college. Who went to work and paid their taxes. Why, they wonder, should they be stuck with the bad debts of people who spent four years studying art history and smoking dope.

That last part may not be fair but there is no way to design a debt forgiveness program that is “fair.” Not as long as the people who borrowed the money are not the people paying it back. The forgiveness program may, in some way, “promote the general welfare,” but it also leaves a lot of people feeling like they have been shafted.

