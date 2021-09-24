We are some nine months into the Biden era. To call it that assumes that it will last long enough to be called an “era.” There are times when one gets the sense that it could turn out to be, not an era, but a “blip.”
Biden came in full of confidence. The grown-ups were back in charge. Amateur hour was over. Competence would, once more, sit in the saddle. And so forth.
Biden, after all, was an “old hand.” He understood Washington. Knew how government worked. He knew where the bodies were buried because he’d buried some of them, himself.
And so forth.
Among the problems that had been allowed to fester under his predecessor were the long and inconclusive war in Afghanistan (critics called it a “forever war”) and the Covid epidemic. The war, of course, is over. The pandemic is not. Neither is a pretty story.
And, then, there is the border where masses of people are trying to force their way into the country illegally and being kept from doing so by government agents. Some of them on horseback. Encounters of this sort recalled, superficially, images from years ago of troopers in Alabama turning police dogs on civil rights protestors. So the cry went out from Washington and tv newsrooms that border agents were using “whips” on defenseless refugees. These “whips” were, in fact, “reins.” They are standard equipment when you are riding a horse. But the opportunity to demagogue and do a little moral preening was just too tempting for an administration whose handling of the border crisis is underwater in the polls.
So the President struggles and, just now, there are no encouraging developments on the horizon.
Well, one thinks, Presidents come and go. They have good years and bad years. Some have come back from dark times and emaciated polling numbers. Nixon, for one. Until Watergate, he might have been remembered for his landslide victory in 1972.
Biden may, likewise, have a comeback in his future. The epidemic will burn itself out. The border may find some path to stability. Which is to say, the number of illegal immigrants may fall to a tolerable level. The release of energies pent-up by the pandemic may result in a great economic boom like the one that occurred in the years that followed the Spanish Flu and that came to be known as the “Roaring Twenties.”
None of those developments would be shocking or even terribly surprising. And if they were to occur, Biden would surely take credit, the way presidents always do.
But what about the war in Afghanistan and the way that it ended?
Well, one thinks, in the first place … did it really end?
The United States pulled its troops out, to be sure. They left with the clothes on their backs and the boots on their feet. Their equipment remained behind and some of it may very well be turned against them on other battlefields. The Jihadists are not likely to quit now that they have experienced victory. Having humiliated the “Great Satan,” they must be looking for new opportunities.
The defeat in Afghanistan – and it was, surely, a defeat – may haunt the U.S. for a long, long time. But that may not, necessarily, be a bad thing. Not, anyway, if it leads to an end of talk and visions of some “new world order.”
This is the vision of the globalists and internationalists and UN groupies who are convinced that the only thing standing between us and a dawn of peace and good will among nations is the old way of borders and national identities. Get rid of those anachronisms, they say, and all will prosper.
Except … well, except that there are people for whom this vision is not so seductive. They prefer to stick with the old ways. As the winners in Afghanistan do. They have already announced a return of beheadings and amputations as punishment for various crimes.
They have, however, announced that these rituals will no longer be carried out in public, so perhaps there has been some progress and the war was not, in the end, for nothing.
Certainly it has legitimized doubts about America. As it seems to have emboldened our enemies. The Chinese continue to make threatening gestures against Taiwan. And the Russians are ratting their sabers which have to make those European nations that were once our nominal allies in Afghanistan just a little nervous.
But most of all, the defeat in Afghanistan is a piece of self-stigmatization. Washington and those who work in the policy-making industry there have been shown to be as inept as they are pompous.
Though they will never admit to it, they failed and their failure was not graceful.
Geoffrey Norman is a former editor of Esquire magazine and is a regular contributor to the Wall Street Journal, Weekly Standard and National Review. He has authored more than 15 books and remains active shaping public policy discussions. He lives in Vermont.
