It is late August, almost Labor Day, and the college football season is underway. A time, then, for picnics and parades and tailgating. The pandemic seems to be running out of steam. The economy is adding jobs at a nice pace even if inflation is still troubling. The country is at peace … more or less
If these are not the best of times, then they are not the worst, either. This is not 1968.
So why is the President giving a nighttime speech, bathed in red lighting, with uniformed Marines on his flanks, and warning us about threats to “the very foundations of our republic?”
Well, there is no denying the political fevers that have infected the nation. They were on the rise before the advent of Donald Trump, the politician – as opposed to Donald Trump the celebrity – and they have been spiking ever since. But it isn’t all about Trump. He is an opportunist with a feral sense of the national psyche and ailments. Which accounts for his success on television. He is a celebrity. He thrives in the dismal and ubiquitous show-business culture, which has slowly wrapped itself, like a python, around American political life.
Politics should be boring. It should be normal to be more interested in the sports pages (or, these days, ESPN) than the front pages. A politically healthy nation is one in which most people aren’t interested in politics. Where lobbyists scheme over amendments to bills that mean money for their clients and not much of anything to the rest of us.
As American politics and government were being infected by the values of show business, the attention span of voters was, correspondingly, shrinking. Nothing is more boring than last year’s cover story in People magazine. We crave the now and the new.
It has been just over a year since the United States withdrew its forces from Afghanistan. It was a military debacle but it is barely remembered. We have, as the current argot has it, “moved on.”
The war in Ukraine was once the top story of the day. It is now old news, though the fighting goes on. One suspects that however it ends, it will be quickly forgotten as, once again, we “move on.”
But, one thinks, move on to what?
It surely will not be what President Biden calls “semi-fascism,” Or what Trump more accurately represents, which is “populism.”
Every generation or two, someone with instinctive political gifts springs up ready to exploit a sense of grievance and thus achieve political glory. In the late 19th century, there was William Jennings Bryan who thundered about oligarchs who sought to “crucify mankind on a cross of gold.”
His political fortunes soon burned out and he was left to defend the laws against teaching evolution in Tennessee’s public schools.
Then, there was Huey P. Long who is said to have been the one rival politician whom Franklin Roosevelt truly feared. Long was assassinated in Louisiana.
George Wallace came along at a time that was, if anything, more angry and violent than the present. The country was drafting men and sending them to fight in Vietnam. Cities were burning. And Wallace’s racism was like gasoline on the flames. But, like Long, he was shot.
Wallace survived but he was finished as a political force. The draft was ended and the American forces were withdrawn from Vietnam.
What those populist moments seem to have in common is an intensity that burns itself out. Without a leader to keep the flame burning hot, the passion dies. Other politicians arrive with the skills to domesticate the populist furies. Nixon made a lot of Wallace voters into lifelong Republicans.
One suspects that Donald Trump will not be with us much longer. His act is already growing old. (For some of us, it started out old.) And President Biden is just plain old. One suspects that before long, he will become simply … boring. Which is the kiss of death in celebrity culture.
This is the best reason for believing that these are not the end times of American history and politics. The leading figures in this melodrama are a couple of old men. Neither of them is much of an orator. Neither is, certainly, an original thinker.
They are, on the one hand, a hack politician and, on the other, a creature of show business and celebrity culture. They are both infinitely perishable.
And what will come along after?
Who knows.
But one expects that it will not be more of the same. We have now been there and done that with Trump and Biden. Neither has anything new to offer. Neither has the gifts of, say, Teddy Roosevelt who housebroke the populism of his times.
Meanwhile, we have these two. And we muddle through.
Geoffrey Norman is a former editor of Esquire magazine and is a regular contributor to the Wall Street Journal, Weekly Standard and National Review. He has authored more than 15 books and remains active shaping public policy discussions. He lives in Vermont.
