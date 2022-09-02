It is late August, almost Labor Day, and the college football season is underway. A time, then, for picnics and parades and tailgating. The pandemic seems to be running out of steam. The economy is adding jobs at a nice pace even if inflation is still troubling. The country is at peace … more or less

If these are not the best of times, then they are not the worst, either. This is not 1968.

So why is the President giving a nighttime speech, bathed in red lighting, with uniformed Marines on his flanks, and warning us about threats to “the very foundations of our republic?”

Well, there is no denying the political fevers that have infected the nation. They were on the rise before the advent of Donald Trump, the politician – as opposed to Donald Trump the celebrity – and they have been spiking ever since. But it isn’t all about Trump. He is an opportunist with a feral sense of the national psyche and ailments. Which accounts for his success on television. He is a celebrity. He thrives in the dismal and ubiquitous show-business culture, which has slowly wrapped itself, like a python, around American political life.

