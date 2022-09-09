The President has enemies. Comes with the territory. The challenge is in handling them in a way that diminishes both their effectiveness and their passion.
If your enemies can’t make a compelling case against you and, instead, just call you names, then you can fade that. If you have been in politics long enough to have been elected President of the United States, this should be part of your skill set. You can talk nice about how you understand the grievances and if we all work together … and blah, blah, blah.
Or you can counterpunch, using whatever rhetorical skills work best for you. You might point out the flaws in your enemies’ arguments with logic or, perhaps, sarcasm. But you should be careful to do it from a lofty perch of authority. You don’t want to get down in the mud where the two of you can wrestle like pigs. The problem with that, as George Bernard Shaw once said, is that you’ll both get dirty but the pig will enjoy it.
When he bothered to campaign at all for the office, President Biden ran as a moderate and a healer. Which was a product that sold. People were overstressed by the pandemic and the hyper-emotional, show-biz-infused, in-your-face nature of President Trump and his administration. They craved what Warren G. Harding had once promised them: “A return to normalcy.”
There were, doubtless, many thousands of votes cast for Biden on the sheer hope that he would turn down the volume. If they had been asked to frame their hopes in a one-word campaign slogan it would have been … “Enough.”
Well, Biden was elected and, at first, he made the right noises. There was even a book published under the title Joe Biden: Healer-in-Chief.
The publisher proposed to answer the question: “…is Biden really the man to restore the ‘soul of the nation’?”
Not quite two years after Biden took the oath of office, the answer seems pretty conclusively … “nope. Not even close.”
Which is no surprise. Biden did not rise because he has been the gift for compromise and healing. He fights in the clinches and he fights dirty. He once told an audience of African Americans that Republicans “… want to put y’all back in chains.”
The comment was both ludicrous and vulgar. Biden had almost certainly never used the formulation “y’all” ever before in his life. He is from he would say things like “’We {Delawareans] were on the South’s side in the Civil War.”
Well, one thinks, whatever. We are talking here about a career politician.
Still, the man was elected President in times that even career-poor politicians could see called for using words that were meant to soothe and heal.
Biden chose, instead, to pick the scab.
A few days ago, he came up with an interesting formulation to describe the beliefs (or, possibly, the fevers) of his opponents as “semi-fascism.”
He and his handlers have been trying to back off of that phrase ever since, but one suspects that the President knew what he was saying and that he meant it. Even if he didn’t know what it means to call someone a “fascist.” Much less a “semi-fascist.”
Biden probably just reached for the phrase as a convenient slur. Like the putting “y’all back in chains” remark. Even if you can’t say what the word means, you know it isn’t a compliment when you call someone a “fascist.”
“Semi-fascist” is a little more problematic. Like calling someone a “moderate flat-earther.”
Either you are a fascist or you aren’t. It isn’t a creed that has much use for half-measures or nuance. Benito Mussolini, whose credentials as a fascist were impeccable, came up with the formulation: “Everything in the State, nothing outside the State, nothing against the State.”
Hard to find any place in there for the prefix “semi.”
Fascism, then, is pretty much a no-compromise point of view … or set of beliefs.
And, there is that whole embracing of the state business. The Biden administration, while certainly not fascist, is a lot more state-friendly than any Republican administration has ever been. Biden wrote off billions in student debt without asking permission from congress. He assumed he had the authority. It might not be fascism but it is certainly the act of one whose belief in the state and its powers is not tepid.
Biden has pushed for increased IRS staffing. The state survives through its power to impose taxes and collect them. At the point of a gun, if necessary. There are almost certainly no IRS fans among those Americans Biden described as semi-fascists.
But, then, so what?
It is a meaningless phrase. Spoken by a hollow man.
Geoffrey Norman is a former editor of Esquire magazine and is a regular contributor to the Wall Street Journal, Weekly Standard and National Review. He has authored more than 15 books and remains active shaping public policy discussions. He lives in Vermont.
