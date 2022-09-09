The President has enemies. Comes with the territory. The challenge is in handling them in a way that diminishes both their effectiveness and their passion.

If your enemies can’t make a compelling case against you and, instead, just call you names, then you can fade that. If you have been in politics long enough to have been elected President of the United States, this should be part of your skill set. You can talk nice about how you understand the grievances and if we all work together … and blah, blah, blah.

Or you can counterpunch, using whatever rhetorical skills work best for you. You might point out the flaws in your enemies’ arguments with logic or, perhaps, sarcasm. But you should be careful to do it from a lofty perch of authority. You don’t want to get down in the mud where the two of you can wrestle like pigs. The problem with that, as George Bernard Shaw once said, is that you’ll both get dirty but the pig will enjoy it.

When he bothered to campaign at all for the office, President Biden ran as a moderate and a healer. Which was a product that sold. People were overstressed by the pandemic and the hyper-emotional, show-biz-infused, in-your-face nature of President Trump and his administration. They craved what Warren G. Harding had once promised them: “A return to normalcy.”

