The jackals are circling Andrew Cuomo, the governor of New York, who is wounded and standing on gangrenous legs that may soon give way. And, yet, just a few months ago, he bestrode the political world like a colossus.
I apologize for that. It just seems to happen to writers when they are dealing with American politics. Everything is framed in narrative and all the characters are made out to be larger than life. Epically heroic or villainous depending on … oh, partly on issues and ideology but also on aesthetic grounds. Which is to say … what the readers or the viewers want. And they seldom want policy or ideology or civics. Congress recently passed a budget bill that ran to some five thousand pages. It doesn’t seem likely that any of the CNN stars read all – or even any – of it. That stuff is so boring.
What we get instead of policy analysis is drama. Stories like impeachment contain elements of tension, even when it is fake and everyone knows how things will turn out. And those stories can be populated with figures who can be cast as heroes and villains even when they are, in reality, just politicians. Which is to say, people who lie fluently and convincingly when they are not asking for money. Which isn’t to say they are either noble or evil. They are just … politicians.
Still, the media works hard to make fit certain dramatic stereotypes. One could make the case that this began with John F. Kennedy and all that “Camelot” and “New Frontier” stuff. And, there was the family. So happy and beautiful. We learned, long after Kennedy’s death, that this was all “image.” And there were plenty of people in Washington who had known. But they kept quiet so as not to spoil the narrative.
We have come a far piece since then. The media still sell images and narratives and when there are no ripe secrets to expose, they make things up.
In the case of Donald Trump, you would think they wouldn’t have to. What with Stormy Daniels and the rest. But the media swallowed a hook that was baited with a “secret dossier” that established Trump as something just short of a Russian agent. And the dossier contained some nicely salacious elements.
Turned out that none of it was true.
But narrative and drama cannot live by villains alone. For every Hannibal Lecter, there must be a Clarice Starling.
So the media created a tough and brave figure who was Trump’s antithesis. That would be Governor Andrew Cuomo of New York.
Here, we were told by the talking heads at CNN and elsewhere, was a leader. He had integrity and was fearlessly doing the difficult and necessary things it would take for his state to cope with the pandemic.
Cuomo appeared frequently on CNN where the interviewer was … his brother.
There were, unsurprisingly, no tough questions.
With his celebrity credentials in order, Cuomo wrote a book the theme of which was, “Am I not doing a wonderful job and am I not marvelous?”
The media answered, heartily, “Yes. Oh, yes.”
The New York Times book reviewer had this to say about the book:
Governor Andrew Cuomo tells the riveting story of how he took charge in the fight against COVID-19 as New York became the epicenter of the pandemic, offering hard-won lessons in leadership and his vision for the path forward.
Earlier this week, the Times was reporting that Cuomo and his administration lied about compelling nursing homes to accept people who were infected with Covid.
“The governor’s top aide admitted that data was withheld on nursing homes, where more than 10,000 New Yorkers have died during the pandemic.”
So Cuomo bungled and lied to cover it up. While the media made him into a hero.
There will be investigations, of course. And Cuomo has also been accused of sexual harassment by three women. And counting. In these times, that might be treated, by the media, as the greater crime.
He is, plainly, no longer the indispensable man and might be forced to resign, though he insists this will never happen. But it is hard to see how anyone would miss him after he bungled so badly in an actual matter of life and death and then lied to cover it up. Not the people of New York and certainly not the media which did not merely get it wrong but stood it on its head and would be happy if he went away and we forgot about that little slip-up.
So, one wonders, how will the media report this part of the story? The one where they were adoring dupes who turned a story about death and political deceit into a feel-good fairy tale.
Geoffrey Norman is a former editor of Esquire magazine and is a regular contributor to the Wall Street Journal, Weekly Standard and National Review. He has authored more than 15 books and remains active shaping public policy discussions. He lives in Vermont.
