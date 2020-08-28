The nation’s political fevers have, in several cities, driven people into the streets and inspired them to various acts of mayhem, to include vandalism, arson and, even, murder. This is, perhaps, what is meant by “no justice, no peace.” Give us everything we want, or we burn your business down. Even if we can’t say, exactly, what it is we want. We don’t do ten point programs and five year plans. We do mayhem.

So you can go on the internet and watch a man in tears talk about how the mob burned down the business he spent a lifetime building. And as you watch, you wonder why the mob decided on him. What did he do and was burning his building and destroying his life supposed to move the Republic further down the road to … Justice?

And you also, perhaps, find yourself thinking what you might do if the mob came for you and your business. Even your family.

Compromise?

