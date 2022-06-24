The week ended with Supreme Court decisions dealing with the nation’s long and rancorous disputes over abortion and guns.
They most likely settled nothing. Merely flipped the field.
Hard to imagine that very many people who felt strongly about either issue saying, “All right, then. The Supremes have spoken so that is the end of it.”
No gun control advocates have now seen the error of their ways and gone out to buy an M-16. Nobody who supports a woman’s right to choose has suddenly come around to the “right to life” position.
The Second Amendment, according to the Court, means what it says when it talks about the “right to bear arms.” You are free to leave the house packing a pistol. And abortion is no longer a constitutionally protected right. It is just another issue that is left to the states. Some will legislate something close to absolute prohibition. In some, it will be the woman’s choice. Unequivocally.
There is, it seems, no political compromise at hand. None, anyway, that will lower temperatures and soothe emotions. The Supreme Court can deliberate and vote and deliver finely worded decisions but it cannot change minds or hearts.
Nine lawyers, no matter how distinguished and thoroughly vetted by the U.S. Senate, are not that wise.
So the disputes will go on and, one suspects, become more intense. There will be demonstrations – if not rioting – in the streets.
Who can say where it will end?
Both of these issues are exceedingly durable. They have been around long enough that President Biden has changed his position completely. When he was a Senator, he favored a constitutional amendment that would have allowed individual states to overturn Roe v. Wade. His position has, of course, changed. And, one suspects, for reasons that are as much a matter of conscience as politics. He has been pro-choice for a long time now.
But people on the pro-life side of the question are equally sincere. Some have been fighting to overturn Roe v. Wade for half a century. Their devotion to the cause is beyond question.
The best that can be said for the Supreme Court decision is that in making the issue a matter for the states, it is no longer an either/or matter. Some states have already written protection for a woman’s right to choose into law. Some have outlawed abortion entirely.
This, one thinks, is probably what the founders had in mind. The strongest argument for federalism (“states’ rights,” if you will) is that people in Mississippi and people in Massachusetts probably don’t agree on some things and should be left to make their own arrangements on those matters.
It is a nice theory and one that recognizes a reality that we often forget. But we have become so accustomed to the fight and a kind of psychic need to win, that it is not enough that one state permits abortion while another forbids it. Already, there is talk of fighting for the legalization of abortion in states that are likely to prohibit it. And, perhaps, of an amendment to the Constitution protecting abortion rights.
The anger is still with us. And has, perhaps, grown more intense.
This is also true of the decision on guns.
On the day after the Supreme Court decision upholding the right to carry a weapon in public, the Senate passed the strongest anti-gun legislation of recent years. The central feature of this new law is a “red flag” provision. This would prohibit gun ownership among people who have behaved in ways that make them seem like a risk. It is, supporters contend, “common sense” gun legislation.
Not everyone agrees, which means the argument about guns, like the one over abortion, will not wither away. And this one cannot be softened by individual states taking different approaches. It is a Constitutional matter, as Justice Clarence Thomas – who was the Court ramrod on this decision – made clear.
Federalism, then, might smooth some of the hard edges of the abortion conflict. It won’t do much when it comes to guns.
So, we move on.
The frantic fundraising will continue. The angry op-eds will become more intense and inflammatory. There may be “disturbances” in the streets of some cities this weekend and in the days to come.
The losers – if that is what they are – will not quit the field. And the winners – if that is what they are – cannot ground their weapons and return home to till their fields. Not as long as people who have been fighting for years promise to keep on fighting.
We might as well get used to it and keep in mind James Burnham’s famous, if dispiriting, words.
“Where there is no solution, there is no problem.”
Geoffrey Norman is a former editor of Esquire magazine and is a regular contributor to the Wall Street Journal, Weekly Standard and National Review. He has authored more than 15 books and remains active shaping public policy discussions. He lives in Vermont.
