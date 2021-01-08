Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Impossible to know what will come next. But there is a sense that where the country finds itself today has always been the inevitable destination. There is something in Donald Trump’s impulsive nature that craves attention. He is not an ordinary megalomaniac who lusts after power. He had plenty of power but lacked sufficient vision and wisdom to know what, if anything, he wanted to do with it. Other than making himself the center of attention. He has no fixed set of political principles. No cohesive set of ideas. No attachment to a vision of what America is and represents.
To him, it is all show business and he wants, above all, to be not merely a star, but the biggest star.
It is difficult to recall a day in the last four years when he worked behind closed doors and left the headlines to other people or to events beyond his touch and control. His reign was about showboating and tantrums.
His leaving is as ugly as it is unique. We don’t know, yet, if he will even finish out his term. There is speculation about a hasty impeachment and conviction. And that might not be such a bad idea. Who can say what he might be capable of between now and the swearing-in of President Joe Biden, an event which Trump says he will not attend. This hasn’t happened since Andrew Johnson was absent at the swearing-in of Ulysses S. Grant.
