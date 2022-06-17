The price of gasoline is averaging five dollars a gallon – and rising – and people out in the country are, understandably, distressed. Not to say, upset. Angry, even. Enough that people in the administration are considering drastic measures.
They would like to keep their jobs and this includes, evidently, President Biden, himself.
So far, his solution has been to say “not my fault” and point the finger at Vladimir Putin and the oil companies. The buck never seems to stop anywhere near him. He is charmed that way. Perhaps this explains his extraordinary professional longevity.
Still, people in his administration are feeling the heat sufficiently that they are looking at some creative fixes. This, according to the Washington Post, includes sending “rebate cards out to millions of American drivers to help them pay at gas stations.”
The federal solution, then, to expensive gasoline would be cheap – even free – money.
One can imagine the sound, in Washington, of dozens and dozens of hands striking the same number of foreheads and voices all across the city saying, “Now why didn’t I think of that!”
It is a pity that “Milton Friedman isn’t in charge any more,” as President Biden so eloquently once put it. Friedman could have explained the absurdity of the plan in a few well-chosen words. But it seems we will be spared the plan and its consequences by the intervention of another reality from the world of economics. This would be … scarcity.
The unpleasant truth is that, in this veil of tears, there is never enough of anything. Which accounts for prices.
The “rebate card” scheme died, according the Post, because “shortages in the U.S. chip industry would make it hard to produce enough rebate cards.”
“Scarcity,” don’t you know. Something that people out beyond the Beltway understand and live with every day.
They are, undoubtedly, doing what they can and must to cope with the high price of gasoline. Which begins with accepting it as a reality and not as a political inconvenience that can be easily talked away or fixed with a few billion in Washington funny money.
So some people will be cancelling summer vacations. Many will look into car-pooling on the commute to work, investigate going with more fuel-efficient cars. Even electrics. This, of course, is the preferred solution according to some Beltway swells. Like the senator who bragged about how she drove all the way down from Michigan and never had to stop once for gas. Her car cost just slightly less than the average annual income of one of her constituents.
We may – or may not – get to a place where the internal combustion engine no longer drives the American economy. But the trip will be neither quick nor painless.
In the short term it will require more drilling and refining of crude oil. And the people doing the drilling and refining (and storing and transporting) of that oil will require a return on their investment and payment for their work. Washington may think it can just print up some vouchers to cover the expense, but it is not going to be that easy.
And if the problem is Putin, then this suggests another change in our thinking and approach. If five-dollar gasoline is a problem and foreign suppliers can make it happen, then might we not need to pick our trading partners more carefully. And handle them a little more adroitly. Not everyone in this world who has oil would get the endorsement of the League of Women Voters.
And, anyway, we don’t seem to have any trouble with buying all sorts of things from China, a nation that runs a string of concentration camps.
When he was campaigning to be the presidential nominee of his party, President Biden said, with his typical swagger, “I guarantee you we’re going to end fossil fuels.”
When he was elected, he named his fellow senatorial relic, John Kerry, his “climate czar.” A few days ago, Kerry was asked if he thought that, given the current crisis, we might need to increase our drilling for oil.
“No, we don’t,” Kerry said. “We absolutely don’t. And we have to prevent a false narrative from entering into this…”
There isn’t anything “false” about the impact of higher gasoline and diesel prices, which drive the prices of just about everything else. Real people pay those prices and they aren’t likely to put the blame on Vladimir Putin.
And if they did receive, in the mail, a coupon from the government which they could exchange for gasoline, they might be inclined to wonder why it was necessary to go to all the trouble of printing and mailing the thing when it might have been just as easy to bring the price down a few bucks.
