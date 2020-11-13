Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
The next battle in the nation’s never-ending political war is being fought in Georgia. Both of the state’s seats in the U.S. Senate are on the ballot in January 5th runoff elections. Meaning there will be no relief from the scourge of national politics for some six weeks. Thanksgiving and Christmas included.
There is more at stake, here than peanut subsidies. Win both seats and the Democrats will control both houses of Congress as well as the White House. A split, or Republican victories in both races, will result in a divided government, which just might be the best of all possible worlds.
So the money flows and the rhetoric soars and the political class prospers. The poor people of Georgia will be buried in robocalls and thirty-second television ads and all the other intrusions that politics inflicts on normal life.
Those Georgia voters will be lectured and harangued just about non-stop. They will be told, over and over, that this is the most important election since … well, since the most recent election that was the most important ever. But no election has ever been as important as … this one. So register. Vote. And please spend money.
