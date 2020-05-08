Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
So, here we are, in the midst of a pandemic and half a year away from a presidential election in which people may be afraid to leave the house to vote. If, that is, the authorities will even permit them to. We are locked down. So far, there are no armed soldiers patrolling the streets to ensure they remain empty. Just some self-appointed scolds looking for people who are not covering their faces.
The world has changed so much in the last three or four months that it is difficult to take it all in and to imagine how the great crisis will influence the election. It will, of course, be a referendum on Donald Trump and his presidency. He can’t be said to have been the master of the crisis. The best argument would be that he did all that he could. That he tried hard against very long odds.
The polls do not indicate that he has lost significantly among his core supporters. So he cannot, of course, be counted out. After all, he was never supposed to be elected President in the first place. And yet here he undeniably is.
If Trump’s natural, organic support comes from any particular sort of voters, it would be those who consider themselves anti-elitists. The people Hillary Clinton liked to call “deplorables.” The millions from the country’s interior, who got left behind in the great rush to “globalism” and a “new world order.”
